Proposed Fare Reduction for Passengers with Disabilities

Governor Kathy Hochul, Governor Phil Murphy and The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey today announced the proposal of a new reduced fare program for customers with disabilities using the PATH system. The 50 percent fare reduction would match the reduced fare program currently available for senior riders. If approved, riders could begin applying for the program in spring 2025, with the reduced fare implemented in the summer as PATH continues rolling out its TAPP tap-to-pay system.

“Easy access to convenient, reliable and affordable public transportation is a basic right that everyone should be able to enjoy,” Governor Hochul said. “With this new fare reduction for people with disabilities proposed by New Jersey Governor Murphy, the Port Authority and myself, I’m confident we are making that right to transportation even easier to enjoy.”

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said, “In New Jersey, we have pursued a whole-of-government approach to empowering residents with disabilities, and we have witnessed how targeted services and supports can help an individual to thrive in their community. Public transportation is crucial to our disability community — enabling countless individuals who may not be able to operate a vehicle to get to work, school, health care appointments, social services, and social gatherings. Today’s proposed PATH fare reduction would build on our work to ensure our public transportation infrastructure is inclusive and reliable for all commuters.”

The proposed reduced fare program is another step in the Port Authority’s agenda to continue improving the PATH system. Those efforts have included the PATH Improvement Plan, which aimed to increase the system’s capacity and reduce delays through new railcars, signal upgrades and track work. PATH riders have also enthusiastically taken to the new TAPP fare payment system, providing a seamless payment option with the tap of a contactless debit/credit card, smartphone or wearable device. Comprehensive work is also ongoing around the $430 million PATH Forward program, which focuses on improving the speed, reliability and passenger experience on the system.

The proposal marks the first time the Port Authority will offer a reduced PATH fare for people with disabilities. Reduced fares are currently available for senior riders, 65 years of age and older, through the Senior SmartLink Card.

Port Authority Chairman Kevin O’Toole said, “This proposal is a step forward in ensuring the PATH system is convenient and equitable for everyone. We applaud the tireless work of advocates and stakeholders who have worked with us and rallied the community to make this possible.”

Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton said, “The PATH system is a vital link in this region, and we are proud to build inclusivity into the system – but we can always do more. Pending approval from our Board of Commissioners, we look forward to implementing this new PATH fare reduction next summer and working with the disability community to ensure the certification process is as seamless as possible.”

PATH Director/General Manager Clarelle DeGraffe said, “It is central to our mission to increase the accessibility of the PATH system for disabled riders. With this new special fare, we recommit ourselves to achieving that critical objective.”

OPWDD Acting Commissioner Willow Baer said, “Access to transportation is an issue that many New Yorkers with disabilities have struggled with for years. The reduced fare for the PATH system proposed by Governor Hochul will provide affordable access to reliable and accessible transportation for New Yorkers with disabilities who commute between New York and New Jersey.”

State Chief Disability Officer Kim Hill said, “I applaud both Governor Hochul and Governor Murphy for taking the initiative to offer a reduced PATH fare for people with disabilities. This lower cost will enable New York's disability community more access to reliable and convenient transportation.”

Pending the Port Authority commissioners’ approval of the measure, riders would be able to apply for the reduced fare program beginning this spring, with the program going into effect this coming summer. The reduced fare would be available through one of two fare payment options: A unique physical TAPP card issued by PATH, or a contactless credit/debit card or mobile wallet that the rider has linked to a TAPP transit account. More information on the application process will be made available in the coming months, with significant outreach planned to stakeholders in the disability community with information regarding eligibility and certification requirements.

Date Location Address Dec. 3, 7 p.m. Hilton Hasbrouck Heights 650 Terrace Ave, Hasbrouck Heights, NJ Dec. 4, 9 a.m. 4 World Trade Center 150 Greenwich St, 23rd Floor New York, NY Dec. 5, 9 a.m. 2 Montgomery 2 Montgomery St, 3rd Floor, Jersey City, NJ Dec. 5, 7 p.m. 4 World Trade Center 150 Greenwich St, 23rd Floor New York, NY



The Port Authority is committed to thoroughly soliciting public input as it considers these proposals. To ensure the public has ample opportunity to share its views, four public hearings have been scheduled at multiple locations across the region and at varying times of day. Members of the public are also invited to participate in the hearings virtually or to submit comments through the Port Authority website.

