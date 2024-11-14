Minister Aaron Motsoaledi leads Health outreach programme in Rustenburg, 15 Nov
Health Minister to lead Health outreach programme in Rustenburg
Pretoria: Health Minister, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi will on Friday, 14 November lead Rotary Family Health Days outreach to peri-mining communities in Rustenburg, North West, as part of taking health services to the people to promote a long and healthy life
for all.
This annual programme is in partnership with various stakeholders in the sector including Rotary Action Group for Family Health & AIDS Prevention, Rustenburg Impala mines, the South Africa National AIDS Council together with the provincial and local government in the province.
A package of health services will be rendered including screening and testing for HIV/AIDS, TB, diabetes; cancer children immunisation services, condom distribution and many more.
Minister Motsoaledi will be accompanied by North West MEC for Health, Sello Lehari; traditional leaders and other stakeholders. Minister Motsoaledi will also unveil the official theme for 2024 World AIDS Day commemorative event scheduled to take place
on 01 December in East London, Eastern Cape.
Members of the media are invited to the event as follows:
Date: Friday, 15 November 2024
Time: 09:00
Venue: Simunye Sports Grounds, Freedom Park, North West province
RSVPs: Howard.kgoa@health.gov.za/0798769247
Enquiries:
Foster Mohale
Spokesperson: National Department of Health
072 432 3792
Foster.mohale@health.gov.za
Mr Sello Lediga
MLO for the Minister of Health
0832125000
Sello.Lediga@health.gov.za
Nelson Dlamini
SANAC Communications
078 7310 313
Nelson.sanac@org.za
Sue Paget
RFHA - Rotary Action Group for
Family Health & AIDS
Prevention (South Africa)
Mobile: 083 456 3923
Legal Disclaimer:
