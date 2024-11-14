Minister Aaron Motsoaledi leads Health outreach programme in Rustenburg, 15 Nov

Health Minister to lead Health outreach programme in Rustenburg

Pretoria: Health Minister, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi will on Friday, 14 November lead Rotary Family Health Days outreach to peri-mining communities in Rustenburg, North West, as part of taking health services to the people to promote a long and healthy life

for all.

This annual programme is in partnership with various stakeholders in the sector including Rotary Action Group for Family Health & AIDS Prevention, Rustenburg Impala mines, the South Africa National AIDS Council together with the provincial and local government in the province.

A package of health services will be rendered including screening and testing for HIV/AIDS, TB, diabetes; cancer children immunisation services, condom distribution and many more.

Minister Motsoaledi will be accompanied by North West MEC for Health, Sello Lehari; traditional leaders and other stakeholders. Minister Motsoaledi will also unveil the official theme for 2024 World AIDS Day commemorative event scheduled to take place

on 01 December in East London, Eastern Cape.

Members of the media are invited to the event as follows:

Date: Friday, 15 November 2024

Time: 09:00

Venue: Simunye Sports Grounds, Freedom Park, North West province

RSVPs: Howard.kgoa@health.gov.za/0798769247

Enquiries:

Foster Mohale

Spokesperson: National Department of Health

072 432 3792

Foster.mohale@health.gov.za

Mr Sello Lediga

MLO for the Minister of Health

0832125000

Sello.Lediga@health.gov.za

Nelson Dlamini

SANAC Communications

078 7310 313

Nelson.sanac@org.za

Sue Paget

RFHA - Rotary Action Group for

Family Health & AIDS

Prevention (South Africa)

Mobile: 083 456 3923

