MEC Isaac Sileku urge residents to protect passenger trains in Cape Town

Western Cape Mobility MEC urges residents to protect passenger trains in Cape Town

On 13 November 2024 – Western Cape Mobility MEC, Isaac Sileku, visited the Cape Town Railway Station to address commuters on the urgent need to protect rail infrastructure. With Cape Town ranked as the 9th most congested city in the world, the MEC emphasised the importance of expanding the use of rail as a safe, cost-effective and reliable public transport option to ease road congestion. He warned, however, that vandalism and stone-throwing incidents threaten these efforts to restore a dependable passenger rail service.

MEC Sileku highlighted the essential role of rail in ensuring residents’ access to work, education, and economic opportunities, describing it as the backbone of public transport. “As someone who is deeply passionate about public transport, I know that our communities deserve reliable and safe travel options. This is only possible if we all come together to protect this vital asset. We cannot allow stone-throwing and vandalism to set us back. Our trains belong to everyone, and we all have a responsibility to keep them safe.”

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) has been working diligently to restore Cape Town’s rail infrastructure, and MEC Sileku urged commuters to report any vandalism they may witness. He appealed to residents to recognise that each incident of vandalism impacts everyone and contributes to road congestion. "We must not allow people to destroy our trains. We must stand together and say, 'Hands off our trains!’”

Residents can report incidents of vandalism and stone-throwing directly to PRASA on 0800 65 64 63.

The MEC’s visit underscores the Western Cape Government's commitment to creating a safe, reliable, and sustainable public transport network, that works for the residents of the province. By supporting rail infrastructure and working closely with PRASA, the department aims to ensure that passenger rail once again becomes a trustworthy alternative to congested roads.

Media quiries:

Muneera Allie

Western Cape Mobility Department - Head of Communication

Email: Muneera.Allie@westerncape.gov.za

Cell: 083 755 3213

#GovZAupdates #GovZAservicedelivery