Global Gene Editing Market Growth: Estimated To Reach $17.19 Billion By 2028 With A Notable 18.4% CAGR

Gene Editing Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

Gene Editing Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The gene editing market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $17.19 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.4%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—limited time only!

The gene editing market has expanded swiftly in recent years. It is projected to increase from $7.45 billion in 2023 to $8.76 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.7%. The growth during the historical period can be linked to the discovery of CRISPR-Cas9, improvements in genetic sequencing, significant medical advancements, funding for scientific research, and the overall growth of the biotechnology sector.

How Big Is the Global Gene Editing Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The gene editing market is projected to experience significant growth in the coming years. It is anticipated to reach $17.19 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.4%. This growth during the forecast period is linked to the expansion of therapeutic applications, improvements in precision and efficiency, commercialization of gene therapy, development of agricultural applications, and advancements in regenerative medicine. Key trends expected in this period include multiplex editing techniques, innovations in base editing, gene drives and population modification, non-viral delivery systems, and advancements in disease modeling and drug discovery.

Uncover In-Depth Analysis of the Global Gene Editing Market by Accessing a Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=2486&type=smp

What Is Driving the Growth of the Gene Editing Market?

The increasing prevalence of genetic disorders is anticipated to drive the growth of the gene editing global market in the future. Genetic disorders are a group of medical conditions resulting from abnormalities or mutations in a person's DNA. These conditions can be inherited from parents or arise from spontaneous genetic mutations, leading to a range of health issues or medical conditions that may be present at birth or develop later in life. Gene editing offers significant potential for addressing severe genetic diseases, including sickle cell disease, Huntington's disease, ß-thalassemia, cystic fibrosis, Alzheimer's, and Parkinson's.

Pre-book the report for a swift delivery: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/gene-editing-global-market-report

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Gene Editing Market Share?

Major companies operating in the gene editing market report are AstraZeneca plc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, GE Healthcare Life Sciences, Agilent Technologies Inc., Lonza Group AG, PerkinElmer Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Qiagen N.V., CRISPR Therapeutics, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Promega Corporation, GenScript USA Inc., Integrated DNA Technologies Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The Gene Editing Market Size?

Key companies in the gene editing market are launching innovative technologies, including a technique utilizing specialized cell-penetrating peptides that offer potential advantages over existing methods, to secure a competitive advantage. This approach may also facilitate the creation of advanced cell therapies for cancer and other diseases.

How Is the Global Gene Editing Market Segmented?

1) By Technology: CRISPR, TALEN, ZFN

2) By Application: Animal Genetic Engineering, Plant Genetic Engineering, Cell Line Engineering

3) By End Users: Biotechnology, Pharmaceutical, Contract Research Organization

North America: The Leading Region in the Gene Editing Market

North America was the largest region in the gene editing market in 2023. Western Europe was the second largest region in the global gene editing market share. The regions covered in this market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Is the Gene Editing Market?

Gene editing is a technology that enables the alteration of genetic material at specific sites within a genome. It encompasses cell line engineering, animal genetic engineering, and plant genetic engineering. The primary types of technology include CRISPR, TALEN, and ZFN.

The Gene Editing Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

Market size data for both historical and future periods

Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Gene Editing Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Gene Editing Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into gene editing market size, gene editing market drivers and trends, gene editing global market major players, gene editing competitors' revenues, gene editing global market positioning, and gene editing market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

AI In Genomics Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ai-in-genomics-global-market-report

CRISPR And Cas Gene Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/crispr-and-cas-gene-global-market-report

Recombinant DNA Technology Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/recombinant-dna-technology-global-market-report

What Services Does The Business Research Company Offer?

The Business Research Company has published more than 15,000 reports spanning 27 industries and over 60 regions. Our research is supported by 1.5 million datasets, thorough secondary research, and unique insights gained from interviews with industry experts. We offer ongoing and customized research services, featuring a variety of specialized packages designed to meet your specific needs, such as Market Entry Research, Competitor Tracking, Supplier & Distributor Packages, and many others.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, serves as a leading market intelligence platform that provides comprehensive and updated forecasts to facilitate informed decision-making.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.