Manteca Fire Department Receives Autism Training, Joins Police Department as Certified Autism Center™

Supporting and understanding the needs of neurodiverse individuals is not only vital to our job but also essential to fostering a stronger, more inclusive community.” — Fire Chief David Marques

MANTECA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) awards the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation to the Manteca Fire Department. The certification requires 80% or more of department staff to complete position-specific training and certification in the areas of how to understand, approach, and communicate with autistic individuals in the community in various scenarios. With this certification, the Manteca Fire Department joins the Manteca Police Department as CACs.

“The Manteca Fire Department is honored to be a Certified Autism Center™. Supporting and understanding the needs of neurodiverse individuals is not only vital to our job but also essential to fostering a stronger, more inclusive community. Autistic individuals are an important part of our community, and it’s our responsibility to ensure that they feel safe, respected, and supported, just like everyone else,” says Fire Chief David Marques.

In addition to the certification, Manteca Fire Department has taken measures to enhance their services, including the addition of sensory kits with every unit, a quiet hour for their annual open house, and notating addresses that have individuals with sensory-sensitivities.

“We are excited to award the Certified Autism Center™ designation to the Manteca Fire Department, adding to the number of Manteca’s first responders who are autism certified,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman. “It not only creates a safe and more inclusive community, but ensures they can respond appropriately in critical and emergency situations.”

Since 2001, IBCCES has been the leader in autism, neurodiversity, and cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES created programs specifically for healthcare professionals so staff would be more knowledgeable and other accommodations could be offered to this growing, but underserved, part of the community. IBCCES is the only credentialing board offering these types of programs, which include training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, as well as long-term support, continuous learning, and more.

IBCCES also created CertifiedAutismCenter.com, a free online resource for parents that lists certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.



About Manteca Fire Department

The Manteca Fire Department is an all-hazard fire department committed to serving and protecting the City of Manteca and its neighboring communities. The Fire Department responds to a wide range of emergencies, including EMS and fire service calls, hazardous materials incidents, urban search and rescue, as well as public demonstrations and education. The Fire Department operates through several key divisions, including, operations, training, administration, fleet, and communications. It is our pleasure to serve our diverse population with professionalism, respect, integrity, dedication, and excellence, ensuring the highest level of service to those in need.

About IBCCES

Committed to providing The Global Standard for Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.

