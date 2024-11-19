The Alarming Effects of GNSS Disruptions: How GPSdome2 protects the commercial sector

The growing threat of GNSS interference is spreading beyond conflict zones, forcing many commercial companies to seek alternative solutions.

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS), including GPS, play a vital role across various sectors, such as marine navigation, aerial photography, agriculture, transportation, and telecommunications. These industries depend on GNSS for accurate navigation, precise positioning, route optimization, and synchronization. However, the rising threat of GNSS interference, particularly in and around conflict zones, has become a significant challenge, disrupting daily activities, and has significant financial and safety implications.

The recent interference incidents in Israel highlighted this vulnerability. Platform platforms across various industries faced significant disruptions, operations were critically reduced, or even reached a complete standstill, resulting in substantial financial losses. The lack of robust solutions for these platforms made it clear to these organizations that they needed to seek effective solutions to address these interferences to enable the continuity of their operations.

Addressing this emerging need, infiniDome's anti-jamming technology presents a timely and effective solution for many of these applications. infiniDome’s innovative approach ensures that such critical applications can continue functioning smoothly, even in the face of the ongoing disruptions of GNSS.

As a great case study, two aerial photography companies, which some of their main activities are mapping and 3D modeling services, found themselves unable to operate in many locations during the frequent interferences, resulting directly in lost opportunities and revenue. By integrating infiniDome’s GPSdome2 on their platforms, these companies regained the ability to perform the majority of their operations seamlessly despite of ongoing and growing interference. GPSdome2 provides powerful protection by shielding the platform from interference from three directions simultaneously. By protecting both the L1 and L2 GPS signals and having additional passthrough frequencies (like L5 and Glonass), GPSdome2 provides great protection for multi-band receivers, making it highly adaptable to various operational needs. Moreover, GPSdome2 offers resilience that is more than 10 times better than the company’s first-generation product which proves critical in the heights and locations at which these platforms operate.

Similarly, marine exploration companies faced significant hurdles when GPS signals were massively compromised at sea, even 50 km offshore. The reliance on precise navigation and timing data is paramount for these applications, where even minor disruptions can lead to costly delays and operational inefficiencies. By adopting infiniDome's GPSdome2, these companies have been able to restore their navigational capabilities, ensuring they can continue their critical work, even during interference events.

“The jamming landscape has become increasingly sophisticated, presenting new challenges in detecting and mitigating interference,” said Omer Sharar, infiniDome CEO. “Our systems are designed to be more sensitive to these emerging threats, but the complexity of modern interference requires a more flexible approach. As a software-defined anti-jamming solution, we continuously adapt our technology to stay ahead of evolving threats, ensuring resilient navigation for industries reliant on GPS signals. This adaptability, our close support, and our deep understanding of our customer’s requirements and what they are facing in the field, are the added value we bring, providing our customers with the confidence that they can trust us to be there when facing new challenges – in the air, at sea or on the ground.”

The growing threat of GNSS interference has become a key factor in modern warfare, with implications extending beyond defense. As more industries rely on GNSS-dependent autonomous applications, the need for protection is critical. InfiniDome leads the way, offering essential technology that supports both defense and commercial sectors, enabling organizations to maintain operations despite of the ever-growing interference.

