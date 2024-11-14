How to look after your mental health as a member of the trans community

Transgender people in England are five times more likely to have a long-term mental health condition than cisgender people, according to research by Manchester University, The Proud Trust and LGBT Foundation.

Looking after your wellbeing is important, but we know it’s not always that simple. Here are ten ways transgender people can maintain their mental health.

Find a support network

Talking to people who understand about trans issues is so important for our mental health. These may be family, friends and allies. It can also be helpful to talk to other trans people, or get involved in trans support groups, as it helps provide a sense of community and understanding.

Recognising when it’s all starting to get a bit ‘too-much’

We all have different tolerance levels depending on what’s happening in our lives. It can help to use a tool such as Mental Health UK’s stress bucket to recognise how much stress we are experiencing. Remember that external stress such as discrimination and hate speech adds stress to our individual stress buckets.

Practice self-care

As our stress bucket fills, we need to try and empty it. This is where self-care comes in. Find what works for you. Think about things that feed your soul and bring you joy. This might be doing something creative like cooking or writing poetry. Or it could be going for a walk, playing with a pet or tinkering with the car. The list is endless.