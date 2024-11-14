Key Trend in the Global Flower and Ornamental Plant Market 2024-2033: Innovative Pot Cultivation Drives Competitiveness

Flower and Ornamental Plant Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Flower and Ornamental Plant Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The flower and ornamental plant market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $67.56 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%.” — The Business Research Company

The flower and ornamental plant market has shown robust growth in recent years, expected to expand from $43.09 billion in 2023 to $46.68 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. This growth in the historical period is attributed to factors such as cultural and religious significance, landscaping and urban beautification, event decorations, memorial and funerary traditions, and advancements in horticulture.

What Is the Projected Market Size of the Global Flower and Ornamental Plant Market and Its Growth Rate?

The flower and ornamental plant market is projected to experience strong growth in the coming years, expected to reach $67.56 billion by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. This growth over the forecast period can be linked to factors such as economic growth and rising disposable incomes, sustainable and locally sourced options, social media influence, the expansion of community gardens and green spaces, and increasing urbanization.

What are the Key Drivers Fueling Growth in the Flower and Ornamental Plant Market?

The growing demand for indoor plants and flowers in the residential sector is anticipated to drive the flower and ornamental plant market. Indoor flowers and plants, cultivated within residences and offices, include ornamental plants that thrive year-round indoors as warm-weather species. These indoor plants offer numerous benefits, such as reducing stress and enhancing creativity, productivity, and focus. They can be maintained indoors as long as they receive adequate sunlight.

Who Are the Key Players Driving Growth in the Flower and Ornamental Plant Market?

Key players in the market includeSyngenta Flowers, Selecta Klemm GmbH & Co. KG, Monrovia Nursery Co., Kurt Weiss Greenhouses Inc., Ball Horticultural Company, Suntory Flowers Ltd., Sakata Seed, Beekenkamp Group., Dümmen Orange, Florensis, Karuturi Global Ltd., Tagawa Greenhouses, Van Belle Nursery, KP Holland, Color Spot Nurseries, Oserian Development Company, Volmary GmbH, HilverdaFlorist, Ernst Benary Samenzucht GmbH, Florexpo LLC., Afriflora Sher Ethiopia, Butters Group, Chrysal International

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Growth Of The Flower and Ornamental Plant Market?

Leading companies in the flower and ornamental plant market are introducing innovations like advanced pot cultivation to strengthen their competitive position. Pot cultivation involves various tools and techniques to optimize plant growth and productivity, and is often used for growing plants indoors or in controlled environments.

What Are the Segments of the Global Flower and Ornamental Plant Market?

1) By Type: Potted Plants, Cut Flowers

2) By Distribution Channel: Offline, Online

3) By End-Users: Commercial, Residential

Geographic Overview: Asia-Pacific at the Helm of the Flower and Ornamental Plant Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

How Is The Flower and Ornamental Plant Market Defined?

A flower and ornamental plant is cultivated mainly for its visual appeal, serving purposes like screening, accenting, as a focal specimen, or for adding color and aesthetic value. These plants are commonly grown in flower gardens to showcase their blooms and enhance the surrounding environment with beauty.

The Flower and Ornamental Plant Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Flower and Ornamental Plant Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Flower and Ornamental Plant Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into flower and ornamental plant market size, flower and ornamental plant market drivers and trends, flower and ornamental plant competitors' revenues, and flower and ornamental plant market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

