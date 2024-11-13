Readout of Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division Quarterly Meeting with State and Local Civil and Human Rights Stakeholders on Veterans Rights

The Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division held its quarterly convening of state and local civil and human rights partners to commemorate Veterans Day and discuss efforts to protect the civil rights of servicemembers and veterans.

“We owe our servicemembers, veterans and their families a deep debt of gratitude for their service to our country,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “Through rigorous enforcement of federal civil rights laws, the Justice Department is working hard to ensure that the rights of the brave servicemembers and veterans are safeguarded from discrimination and unfair treatment.”

The Servicemembers and Veterans Initiative, housed in the Civil Rights Division, hosted today’s meeting with state and local civil and human rights partners, including representatives from various State Attorneys’ General offices and state-based civil rights agencies. . During the meeting, attendees celebrated the commitment of veterans and discussed the portability of professional licenses for servicemembers and their spouses; employment protections for servicemembers; outreach efforts by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices; federal, state, and local Veteran Treatment Programs; and federal rights relating to service and assistance animals.

This year, the Justice Department has aggressively defended the rights of servicemembers and veterans. Highlights of our work include:

Vigorously enforcing the Americans with Disabilities Act on behalf of Veterans and other people with disabilities in Virginia Beach, Virginia, by reaching an agreement with the city to remove accessibility barriers to buildings such as police stations, libraries, technology centers, community centers and places of recreation.

Securing over $200,000 in compensation and penalties against the City of El Paso, Texas, and its contracted towing companies to resolve allegations that the city and towing companies disposed of over 170 vehicles owned by servicemembers without first obtaining court orders, as required by the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act (SCRA). Since 2011, the department has obtained over $481 million in monetary relief for over 147,000 servicemembers through its enforcement of the SCRA.

Enforcing the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act (USERRA), which entitles servicemembers to return to their civilian employment upon completion of their military service with the seniority, status and rate of pay that they would have obtained had they remained continuously employed by their civilian employer. USERRA also prohibits discrimination based on present, past and future military service. In a recent example, the Justice Department sued Oklahoma City Public Schools to protect rights guaranteed to an Air Force Reserve Senior Airman by USERRA. The lawsuit alleges that the Oklahoma City Public Schools violated USERRA when it failed to reinstate the airman in a teacher position upon his return from a military deployment.

Continuing to expand access to the portability of professional licenses under the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act. Military spouses previously reported difficulty transferring their professional licenses, such as licenses to practice as a realtor or massage therapist, from one jurisdiction to another, hindering their ability to find jobs when moving due to their spouse’s military orders. A new SCRA provision added by Congress in 2023 helps servicemembers and their spouses use their professional licenses and certificates in certain circumstances when they relocate due to military orders. As a result of our work in this space, at least five states have changed their policies, procedures and websites to comport with the SCRA.

Developing a fact sheet and training presentation on service and assistance animals to inform people with disabilities of their rights to live and travel with the aid of a service animal or assistance animal.

Learn more about the Servicemember and Veterans Initiative at www.justice.gov/servicemembers.