San Jose Engineer Pleads Guilty to Bombings of PG&E Transformers, Causing Property Damage and Widespread Power Outages

Peter Karasev, 38, a U.S. citizen residing in San Jose, pleaded guilty in the Northern District of California today to federal charges related to two separate bombings of PG&E electrical transformers in late 2022 and early 2023.

Karasev was indicted on Oct. 19, 2023, and pleaded guilty today to two counts of willful destruction of an energy facility. According to the plea agreement, Karasev admitted that on Dec. 8, 2022, and Jan. 5, 2023, he willfully damaged energy facilities involved in the production, storage, transmission, and distribution of electricity. In both attacks, Karasev used homemade explosive devices to cause significant destruction and widespread power outages in the San Jose area.

“Attacks on America’s critical infrastructure are attacks targeting the heart of our nation’s security. They will be treated like the grave threat they are to our country,” said Sue J. Bai, head of the Justice Department’s National Security Division. “With today’s guilty plea, the defendant admitted to putting thousands of lives and businesses at risk and endangering essential services for countless more. The Justice Department will not rest until we disrupt and hold accountable those participating in these dangerous attacks.”

“The defendant admitted to using homemade explosives to intentionally damage two electrical transformers and cause significant disruptions to more than 1,500 residences and businesses in San Jose. The search of his home following his arrest uncovered a staggering trove of explosive devices and hazardous chemicals. There can be no mistake as to the extent of destruction that could have resulted,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Patrick D. Robbins for the Northern District of California. “We applaud the swift work of law enforcement officers to investigate these threats to critical infrastructure, bring the defendant to justice, and prevent further harm to the residents of San Jose.”

“With today’s guilty plea, Karasev admits to using explosives to attack two electrical facilities which resulted in power outages to numerous homes and businesses in the San Jose area,” said Assistant Director David J. Scott of the FBI’s Counterterrorism Division. “Americans rely on essential infrastructure as they go about their daily lives. The FBI works with our partners to protect that infrastructure, and we will hold accountable anyone who seeks to damage it.”

The first attack, which occurred near the Westfield Oakridge Mall, resulted in the destruction of a PG&E transformer and left more than 1,450 customers without power for nearly 16 hours. The second attack, carried out near Plaza Del Rey shopping center, caused further destruction, damaging a transformer and adjacent building, and interrupted power to dozens more residents and businesses.

In connection with his plea, Karasev admitted that the attacks were premeditated and deliberate. He conducted extensive internet searches regarding explosive materials, infrastructure attacks, and geopolitical conflicts. Upon his arrest on March 1, 2023, law enforcement agents discovered multiple homemade explosive devices, over 300 pounds of explosive precursor materials, hazardous chemicals, firearms, and remote detonation devices in his home, vehicle, and office.

Under the terms of the plea agreement, Karasev faces a stipulated sentence of between 102 and 126 months (approximately 8.5 to 10.5 years) in federal prison. He also agreed to pay restitution of no less than $104,076.26 for the damages caused. Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 19.

The FBI and the San Jose Police Department are investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Anne C. Hsieh for the Northern District of California and Trial Attorney Jacob Warren of the National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section are prosecuting the case.