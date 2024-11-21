New Managing Portfolios Certification Launches

APMG International Announces New Enterprise-Wide Certification to Enhance Portfolio Management Expertise for Strategic Success

In a world of accelerating change, the need for effective portfolio management is essential” — Richard Pharro

UNITED KINGDOM, November 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- APMG International announces the launch of Managing Portfolios Qualification , a certification developed to empower professionals with the advanced skills necessary to optimise project portfolio management, align initiatives with strategic objectives, and achieve more consistent project success.Built upon the globally recognised Managing Portfolios Guidebook by portfolio management thought leader Steve Jenner, this certification is a vital resource for organisations seeking to improve portfolio management effectiveness and strategic impact.The Managing Portfolios Certification addresses three pressing challenges in today’s business landscape: the need to prioritise portfolios so we select the “right” projects, execute them the “right” way and at the “right” time so we optimise strategic contribution. As organisations contend with increased complexity and an accelerating pace of change, this qualification provides professionals with comprehensive guidance in portfolio management, bridging the gap between knowledge and strategy execution.Richard Pharro, CEO of APMG International, highlighted the program's impact: “In a world of accelerating change, the need for effective portfolio management is essential. The Managing Portfolios Certification not only provides knowledge but also ensures professionals can apply portfolio management techniques in practical, real-world settings, maximising value for their organisations.”Meeting the Evolving Needs of Portfolio Managers and Professionals Engaged in Strategy ExecutionRooted in decades of best practice and endorsed by leading professional bodies such as PMI and APM, the Managing Portfolios Certification is designed to address real-world portfolio management challenges. As a comprehensive program, it guides professionals through effective project prioritisation, risk management, and benefit realisation, ensuring that portfolios truly drive strategic value.Steve Jenner, scheme owner and course creator of the certification, described the unique approach of the program: “Our certification moves beyond theory. We’ve built this qualification to provide individuals and organisations with a structured, focused and practical framework for adapting and applying portfolio management principles, practices and techniques – so enabling measurable improvements in strategy execution and project outcomes.”Key Benefits of the Practitioner Qualification• Enhanced Knowledge: Demonstrates a deep understanding of portfolio management principles, practices and techniques, enhancing career prospects for professionals.• Practical Skills: Provides tools to apply, tailor, and analyse portfolio management principles, practices and techniques in varied, real-world scenarios.• Strategic Impact: Enables participants to influence high-level portfolio governance and improve the successful execution of organisational strategies."One of the biggest challenges organisations face is the frequent failure of initiatives to deliver anticipated benefits on time and within budget," added Steve Jenner. "The Managing Portfolios Certification provides professionals with practical skills to overcome these challenges, enabling more reliable project delivery and strategic impact."To learn more about the Managing Portfolios Certification and how to get certified, please visit our APMG product page For media inquiries or further information, please contact Scott Morton at scott.morton@apmgroup.co.uk

