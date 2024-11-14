Minister Inkosi Mzamo Buthelezi: Global Green Innovation Project – Global Green App

Handing over of the Global Green Innovation Project – Global Green App virtual address by Minister for the Public Service and Administration Hon. Inkosi Mzamo Buthelezi, MP, Universitas Academic Hospital, Free State

13 November 2024

MEC for Health, Free State Province - Ms. Monyatso Mahlatsi

Head of Department, Free State Department of Health - Mr. Makhale Mahlatsi

Acting Executive Director of the Centre for Public Service Innovation - Ms. Lydia Sebokedi

CEOs of various hospitals,

Senior managers and public servants,

Ladies and gentlemen,

Good morning.

Thank you, Programme Director, Ms Lydia Sebokedi, for the kind introduction.

It is with great regret that I cannot be with you in person today due to pressing engagements in Cape Town, but I am truly honoured to join you virtually and extend my full support to this landmark initiative.

Today marks a proud moment as we gather to hand over the Global Green Replication Project to the Free State Province – which is a milestone made possible through the pioneering efforts of the Centre for Public Service Innovation (CPSI) and the dedication of the Free State Department of Health.

This initiative stands as a testament to our country's commitment to innovation and sustainable healthcare practices.

As we reflect on the origins of this project, we recognize the pride of the Free State, where the first implementation took place at Bongani Hospital.

This innovative model aligns with the vision of the Global Green and Healthy Hospitals Network – which is an international coalition committed to reducing the environmental footprint of healthcare facilities.

The work of this network and the Global Green App, or GGA, represents the importance of environmental health practices in hospitals and healthcare facilities - an imperative now more evident than ever, especially given recent public health challenges impacting vulnerable communities.

The Global Green App is a groundbreaking digital tool that modernizes environmental health practices, integrating real-time data, digitized checklists, and artificial intelligence to enhance environmental and public health management across our healthcare facilities.

It enables practitioners and inspectors to conduct assessments, track compliance, and document findings directly through mobile devices, while also accelerating workflows, minimizing errors, and improving the accuracy of health inspections.

Through live reporting, this app also provides immediate data from the field, enabling swift responses to potential health hazards.

This real-time feedback mechanism empowers decision-makers to address risks promptly, thereby enhancing the safety and responsiveness of our healthcare system.

The interactive dashboard further supports officials by presenting key metrics and emerging trends, aiding in data-driven decision-making and overall efficiency.

Ladies and gentlemen, this initiative exemplifies our government’s commitment to digital transformation in the public sector, especially in areas as critical as environmental and public health.

By transitioning from traditional, paper-based methods to a cutting-edge digital platform, the Global Green App embodies the forward-thinking approach we aspire to see across our public service.

This initiative colleagues, aligns closely with the 7th Administration’s key priorities which are to drive inclusive growth, to reducing poverty, and to build a capable, ethical, and developmental state – as the app directly supports our goal of enhancing public sector efficiency through digital tools and innovative technologies.

Moreover, as a province, Free State can take pride in leading this innovation.

The Global Green Innovation Project has earned national recognition, having been a finalist in the 2022 Public Sector Innovation Awards and selected for the CPSI’s Replication Programme.

Today, we are thrilled to announce the expansion of this project to 30 hospitals—15 here in the Free State and another 15 in Gauteng. This represents nearly half of all hospitals in the Free State – which is an impressive start that we hope will inspire the province to extend this innovation to its remaining facilities.

The CPSI has invested R354,000 to support this expansion, covering essential costs like tablet procurement, training workshops, and travel for innovators.

We extend our gratitude to the CPSI for their commitment to enabling high-impact projects across the country, supporting sustainable innovations like the Global Green App, and showcasing the benefits of replicating successful initiatives to maximize resources.

This occasion also provides an opportunity to commend Mr. Tshepo Mokhadi from Bongani Hospital – who is the visionary behind this solution.

Mr. Mokhadi’s dedication reflects the calibre of public servants we need, especially as we move forward in our journey towards a professionalized, technology-driven public service.

As I conclude, I encourage all provinces to adopt and customize this innovation, extending its use not only in healthcare facilities but also in monitoring food safety and environmental conditions in various sectors like spaza shops, restaurants and factories.

I am confident that the Free State and Gauteng will continue to expand this project, ensuring its sustainability and further impact.

MEC Mahlatsi, may I humbly invite you to symbolically accept the devices and resources to continue this important work.

Thank you

