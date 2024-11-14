St. Albans Barracks/ Grossly Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident









STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE









NEWS RELEASE









CASE#: 24A2008202

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Charlotte Hartman

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993









DATE/TIME: 11/14/2024 at approximately 0108 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rt 105 by Horseshoe Rd, Berkshire VT









VIOLATION: Grossly Negligent Operation









ACCUSED: Nevaeh Gladd

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT









SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:





On November 14th, 2024 at approximately 0108 hours, Vermont State Police were conducting stationary speed enforcement on Route 105 near Horseshoe Rd in the town of Berkshire. The speed limit on this section of Route 105 is 50 mph. Troopers observed two vehicles traveling in excess of 105 mph which appeared to be racing. Upon attempting to stop the vehicles, the vehicles then accelerated and were passing on corners and blind spots after turning their vehicle lights off.





It should be noted there was no vehicle pursuit per VSP policy.





Ultimately, one vehicle was stopped without incident and the operator was identified as Nevaeh Gladd (19) as well as two passengers inside the vehicle, one of which being a juvenile.





It was also determined that Gladd was operating with a suspended operator's license (civil) and without liability insurance.





The following Vermont Civil Violation Complaint's were later issued:

23 VSA 1081(b): $806, 2 points

23 VSA 800(a): $162, 2 points

23 VSA 676: $249





Gladd was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court for the above offense.









COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/14/2025 at 0830 hours

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: NO

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NO









*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.



