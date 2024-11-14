Harper County District Court

Contact Information District Court Judge

Honorable Francis E. Meisenheimer District Magistrate Judge

Honorable Candace R. Lattin Clerk of the District Court

Tina McCray



Court Services Amanda Lovell, CSO II

118 E Washington

Medicine Lodge, KS 67104

620-886-3021

Fax: 620-886-5854

Other Agencies Barber County Attorney

Daniel O. Lynch

120 E Washington

Medicine Lodge, KS 67104

620-886-5646

Fax: 620-886-5020 Barber County Sheriff's Office

Jason LeClair, Sheriff

120 E Washington

Medicine Lodge, KS 67104

620-886-5678

Fax: 620-886-3103 Community Corrections

Breann Tilley

120 E Washington

Medicine Lodge, KS 67104

​620-886-5959

