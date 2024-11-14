Submit Release
Harper County District Court

Contact Information

District Court Judge
Honorable Francis E. Meisenheimer

District Magistrate Judge
Honorable Candace R. Lattin

Clerk of the District Court
Tina McCray
 

Court Services

Amanda Lovell, CSO II
118 E Washington
Medicine Lodge, KS 67104
620-886-3021
Fax: 620-886-5854

Other Agencies

Barber County Attorney
Daniel O. Lynch
120 E Washington
Medicine Lodge, KS 67104
620-886-5646
Fax: 620-886-5020

Barber County Sheriff's Office
Jason LeClair, Sheriff
120 E Washington
Medicine Lodge, KS 67104
620-886-5678
Fax: 620-886-3103

Community Corrections
Breann Tilley
120 E Washington
Medicine Lodge, KS 67104
​620-886-5959

