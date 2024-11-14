Harper County District Court
Contact Information
District Court Judge
Honorable Francis E. Meisenheimer
District Magistrate Judge
Honorable Candace R. Lattin
Clerk of the District Court
Tina McCray
Court Services
Amanda Lovell, CSO II
118 E Washington
Medicine Lodge, KS 67104
620-886-3021
Fax: 620-886-5854
Other Agencies
Barber County Attorney
Daniel O. Lynch
120 E Washington
Medicine Lodge, KS 67104
620-886-5646
Fax: 620-886-5020
Barber County Sheriff's Office
Jason LeClair, Sheriff
120 E Washington
Medicine Lodge, KS 67104
620-886-5678
Fax: 620-886-3103
Community Corrections
Breann Tilley
120 E Washington
Medicine Lodge, KS 67104
620-886-5959
