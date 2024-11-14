Premier Kagiso Lazarus Mokgosi notes the latest Quarterly Labour Force Survey

Premier of the North West Province Kagiso Lazarus Mokgosi has noted the latest Quarterly Labour Force Survey Report by Statistics South Africa with optimism and as a signal that efforts for economic reforms and job creation are starting to pay off.

According to Statistics South Africa, the North West Province created sixty nine thousand (69 000) jobs in the third quarter of 2024.

The province has initiated various intervention measures such as the finalization of the Provincial Growth and Development Strategy, the appointment of the Economic and Investment Advisory Council, resuscitation of the Skills Development Forum as well as the accelerated and expanded advertising of vacant posts in the public service.

All these efforts are aimed at addressing the scourge of unemployment in the province.

Premier Mokgosi maintains while this is a step in the right direction more needs to be done.

"We welcome the recent statistics on Quarterly Labour Force Survey however more than half of the population remains unemployed. Expanded unemployment in the North West remains stubbornly high at fifty one point five percent" said Premier Mokgosi.

Premier Mokgosi further says the province will host a Jobs Summit early next year to strengthen government’s efforts of job creation.

"We have decided to call a jobs summit early next year with different stakeholders to see how best we can find solutions to challenges of unemployment in the province. In preparation to this summit, I have lined up a series of meetings with industry leaders in Agriculture, Tourism and Mining. It is through these efforts that we can be able to have consensus on how we deal with this challenge" concluded Premier Mokgosi.

