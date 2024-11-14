Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa and Deputy Minister Samantha Graham-Maré witness signing of MoUs by Necsa, ASPI and KEPCO, 14 Nov

Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, joined by Deputy Minister Samantha Graham-Maré will be witnessing the signing of MoU’s by the South African Nuclear Energy Corporation (Necsa) Group CEO, Mr Loyiso Tyabashe, with Aerodynamic Separation Process Isotopes (ASPI), and Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO). A letter of intent will also be signed as a prelude to the formal signing of the MoU with China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC).

The agreements will enhance the mutual exchange of information, collaboration, exchange of best practices and lessons learnt in the nuclear sector and explore substantive opportunities for collaboration.

Date: Thursday, 14 November 2024

Venue: Necsa Visitor Centre – Gate 3 entrance (Elias Motsoaledi Street Extension (Church Street West)

Time: 10:00 for 11:00

The event will be followed by the site tour whereby the Minister and Deputy Minister will visit two facilities on the Necsa site.

