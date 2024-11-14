Sport, Arts and Culture supports Igoda Designer Incubator graduation ceremony and fashion show in KwaZulu Natal, 14 Nov
The iGoda incubator in collaboration with the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture will on Thursday, 14 November 2024 host a graduation ceremony that will include a fashion show and exhibition, showcasing the finest clothing and design products from the incubation programme. This auspicious occasion will take place at the Umhlanga Arch Legacy Yard in KwaZulu Natal.
Funded by the department through the Mzansi Golden Economy (MGE) strategy, the iGoda incubator programme is designed to provide and equip the youth with the much needed and necessary skills to navigate the clothing manufacturing industry. iGoda also provides conducive environment for fashion designers and Clothing Manufacturing SMMEs to be able to gain industry technical and business skills.
The Fashion Show will showcase the autumn winter 2025 collection, marking the conclusion of a training programme and exhibiting the craftsmanship of the graduates.
Members of the media are invited as follows:
Date: 14 November 2024
Time: 09h00 – 14h00
Venue: The Umhlanga Arch Legacy Yard, in the KwaZulu Natal Province.
For RSVPs, kindly contact Mr. Madimetja Moleba│Email: MadimetjaM@dsac.gov.za│Cell: 066 301 4675 (Call & Whatsapp)
Media enquiries:
Ms Zimasa Velaphi, Head of Communication and Marketing: Department of Sport, Arts and Culture
Email: ZimasaV@dsac.gov.za
Cell: +27 (0) 72 172 8925
