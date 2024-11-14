Electoral Commission hosts municipal by-elections in Eastern Cape and Western Cape, 20 Nov

The Electoral Commission will on Wednesday, 20 November 2024, hold municipal by-elections in the Eastern Cape and Western Cape provinces to be contested by 18 political party candidates from 11 political parties.

Ward 23 in the Raymond Mhlaba Municipality – EC129, will be contested by the following candidates: 1. Ndileka Rosemary Xameni of the Africa National Congress (ANC), 2. André Van Rayner of the Democratic Alliance (DA); 3. Nyameko Zweni of the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP); 4. Leonard Richard Koester of the Patriotic Alliance (PA) and 5. Sibulele Sivuyisiwe Mcanda of the Truth and Solidarity Movement (TRUTH).

The ward was previously represented by the ANC and became vacant as a result of the councillor’s death. The voter turnout for this ward in the 2021 Municipal Elections was 50,59%.

Ward 30 in the City of Cape Town Municipality – CPT, will be contested by the following candidates: 1. Vivien Samuel Morris of the Africa Restoration Alliance (ARA), Anwar Constance of the Africana Christian Democratic Party (ACDP); 3. Yamkela Mayalo of the ANC; 4. Sameeg Norodien of the Al Jama-Ah; 5. Deidrée Carol De Vos of the DA; 6. Mogamat Yusuf Hope of the National Coloured Congress (NCC); 7. Yumna Alexander of the PA; 8. Abdul Karriem Van der Schyff of the TRUTH and 9. Moewada Abrahams of the Umkhonto Wesizwe Party (MKP).

The ward was previously represented by the DA and became vacant as a result of the councillor’s death. The voter turnout for this ward in the 2021 Municipal Elections was 44,12%.

Ward 06 in the Matzikama Municipality – WC011, will be contested by the following candidates: 1. Janay De Jongh of the ANC; Jan Koopman of the DA; 3. Monica Bottom of the PA and Pieter Gerrit Geldenhuys of the Vryheidsfront Plus (VF Plus).

The ward was previously represented by the ANC and became vacant as a result of the councillor’s resignation. The voter turnout for this ward in the 2021 Municipal Elections was 57,23%.

Ensuring free, fair and credible elections

For media queries: Please contact Kate Bapela on 082 600 6386

For media interviews: Please email requests to: spokesperson@elections.org.za

#GovZAUpdates #GovZAservicedelivery