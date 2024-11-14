Sports, Arts and Culture and Western Cape Cultural Affairs and Sport embarks on wellness program at Artscape, 14 Nov

The Department of Sports, Arts and Culture (DSAC) in partnership with Western Cape Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport (DCAS) will embark on a wellness program at Artscape on the 14 November 2024. The SILAPHA wellness intervention programme was launched February 2021 with the objective of landing a shoulder to South African sportsmen and cultural/creative practitioners during these difficult times.

The campaign has been designed to assist South African sportsmen, cultural and creative practitioners to manage emotional, spiritual, physical, and psychological challenges that they face in their professional and personal lives. It further aims to enable them with capabilities such as life management skills, financial management, mental health management, substance abuse and legal advice.

This month of November, SILAPHA wellness programme will be visiting the Western Cape with the objective of affording local artists and athletes a platform where they will be on a position to learn tips and tricks within the industry from various industry veterans while receiving empowering life and personal advice from experts.

Event details are as follows:

Date: Thursday, 14 November 2024

Venue: The Artscape Theatre, Cape Town

Time: 09H00 – 15H30

RSVP: Mthuthuzeli Nqumba, Email: mthuthuzelin@dsac.gov.za or 0663025397

Media enquiries:

Ms Zimasa Velaphi, Head of Communications and Marketing

Cell: 072 172 8925

Email: zimasav@dsac.gov.za

