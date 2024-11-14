Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga responds to Oral Replies to Questions in Parliament, 14 Nov

Ms. Sindisiwe Chikunga, Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities, will be addressing questions in the National Assembly of Parliament on Thursday, 14 November, during the session on Oral Replies to Questions from the Governance Cluster (Cluster 3). This session, scheduled as the third item on the order paper, reflects the Minister's commitment to transparency and accountability on critical governance issues affecting women, youth, and persons with disabilities.

Date: Thursday, 14 November 2024

Time: 14:00 – ±19:50

Location: Nieuwmeester Marquee, Parliament, Cape Town

The session can be followed live on Parliament TV - DStv Channel 408, as well as Parliament’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.

