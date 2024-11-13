Health PEI welcomes new associate physicians and physician assistant

CANADA, November 13 - Health PEI recently welcomed a new physician assistant (PA) and will soon have four additional associate physicians (AP) joining the team to enhance access to care for Islanders in primary care and hospital settings.

Here are the placements across various specialties and locations in PEI:

Two Associate Physicians in Family Medicine - Summerside (start date late 2024)

- Summerside (start date late 2024) One Associate Physician in Psychiatry - Charlottetown and Montague (start date early 2025)

- Charlottetown and Montague (start date early 2025) One Associate Physician in Internal Medicine (Progressive Care) - Charlottetown (start date early 2025)

- Charlottetown (start date early 2025) One Physician Assistant in Family Medicine - Alberton (began work June 2024)

“We are thrilled to welcome these talented individuals to our healthcare team. Their expertise will significantly enhance the delivery of healthcare services across the province, particularly in areas of high demand.” - Health and Wellness Minister Mark McLane

Hiring is also underway for additional APs and PAs for health services across PEI.

“We are committed to expanding our healthcare workforce and improving access to care for Islanders,” said Melanie Fraser, CEO of Health PEI. “By recruiting and retaining skilled healthcare providers, we can enhance the quality of care and reduce wait times for services.”

Media contacts:

Everton McLean

Chief Communications Officer, Health PEI

emclean@gov.pe.ca

Autumn Tremere

Department of Health and Wellness

agtremere@gov.pe.ca