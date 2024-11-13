TAIWAN, November 13 - President Lai meets US CNAS Next Gen fellows

On the afternoon of November 13, President Lai Ching-te met with fellows from the Shawn Brimley Next Generation National Security Leaders Program (Next Gen) run by the Center for a New American Security (CNAS). In remarks, President Lai stated that, in facing the threats posed by expanding authoritarianism, only strength can bring peace, and only when we unite are we able to overcome all challenges. He stated that Taiwan will continue to implement national defense reforms, enhance societal defense and resilience, and deepen cooperation with democratic partners around the world so as to jointly uphold our freedom, democracy, and way of life. The president said he looks forward to hearing the delegation’s thoughts on how best to continue deepening Taiwan-United States relations as we explore even more opportunities for cooperation.

A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows:

I extend a very warm welcome to Admiral John Aquilino and the delegation. CNAS is a prominent think tank based in Washington, DC that specializes in US national security and defense policy. The Next Gen fellows here today are rising stars in the fields of national security and international affairs. I am sure that this visit will deepen your understanding of Taiwan and the Indo-Pacific and further the friendship between Taiwan and the US. On behalf of the people of Taiwan, I want to warmly welcome you once again. I would also like to congratulate the people of the US for completing their recent presidential and congressional elections. Taiwan will continue to deepen our partnership with the US across all domains and engage in all manner of cooperation.

When serving as commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command, Admiral Aquilino staunchly supported Taiwan-US security cooperation and joint training exercises. In recent years, the US government has continued to announce military sales to Taiwan in accordance with the Taiwan Relations Act and Six Assurances, taking concrete actions to ensure Taiwan’s security. This demonstrates the importance that the US attaches to peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. We thank the Biden administration for supporting Taiwan as we upgrade our self-defense capabilities. We also look forward to working closely with the incoming Trump administration to jointly advance peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.

Facing the threats posed by expanding authoritarianism, we fully embrace that only strength can bring peace. Only when we unite are we able to overcome all challenges. Taiwan will continue to implement national defense reforms and enhance societal defense and resilience. We will deepen cooperation with democratic partners around the world so as to jointly uphold our freedom, democracy, and way of life.

Taiwan and the US share the values of freedom and democracy. Strong Taiwan-US relations are a cornerstone of peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region. Thank you for your support for Taiwan. I look forward to hearing your thoughts on how best to continue deepening Taiwan-US relations as we explore even more opportunities for cooperation.

Admiral Aquilino then delivered remarks, first thanking President Lai for his time, and on behalf the CNAS team, for allowing him to bring in the finest young leaders in the future leadership in the US to help continue to build the relationships that will keep peace in the region.

Admiral Aquilino indicated that it is important for the US to maintain our partnership to ensure peace and stability in the area, so that all nations in the Pacific can be prosperous, thrive, and ensure that our children can grow up in a peaceful world. Exchanges like this, he said, build relationships which are critical. The admiral said that the group present will be leaders in the future in the US, and will continue to have relationships with the president’s team so that we can continue our dialogue and maintain our efforts together for that goal of peace and stability.