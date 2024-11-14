Nurse Practitioner Association of Canada Awards of Excellence

VANCOUVER, CANADA, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Nurse Practitioner Association of Canada (NPAC) proudly announces the recipients of the 2024 Awards of Excellence. These prestigious awards recognize exemplary contributions of nurse practitioners (NPs) and NP students who have advanced the NP role and made a profound impact on healthcare across Canada. NPAC congratulates these individuals for their dedication, expertise, and commitment to enhancing the quality of healthcare delivery for Canadians.

The NP Excellence Award is presented to nurse practitioners who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, clinical expertise, advocacy, and mentorship within the healthcare system. These awardees have positively influenced patient care, policy advancement, and professional development in Canada’s healthcare landscape. Through their efforts, they embody the vision and mission of NPAC to ensure that all Canadians have timely, equitable, and accessible care delivered by NPs.

The NP Student Excellence Award honors NP students who have shown exceptional academic achievement, clinical competence, and a commitment to advancing the NP profession. These students are recognized not only for their scholastic accomplishments but also for their potential to impact healthcare and advocacy efforts in Canada.

Award Recipients

This year’s awardees represent the best of the profession, selected from a strong pool of candidates whose contributions underscore the crucial role NPs play in shaping Canada’s healthcare future. Recipients will be formally recognized at NPAC’s upcoming annual awards ceremony.

Nurse Practitioner Award Recipients:

Dr. Minna Miller - British Columbia

Anne Summach - Alberta

Jenelle Hubick - Saskatchewan

Chandra Hawkins - Manitoba

Kevin Zizzo - Ontario

Jennifer Richard - Newfoundland & Labrador

Chantal Ricard - New Brunswick

Melanie McCarthy - Prince Edward Island

Sarah Colgan - Nova Scotia

Nurse Practitioner Student Award Recipients:

Caitlin Woo - British Columbia

Noelle Coppola - Alberta

Kristen Ardell - Saskatchewan

Brahveen Krishnamoorthy - Ontario

Crystal Northcott - Newfoundland & Labrador

Lisa Snodgrass - New Brunswick

Keisha Doyle - Prince Edward Island

"We celebrate these remarkable NP and NP students who have dedicated their careers to enhancing healthcare access and quality for Canadians," said Dr. Laura Housden, Board President of NPAC. "Their contributions exemplify the impact of the NP role in addressing our country’s healthcare challenges and inspire us all to continue advocating for the full integration of NPs in all aspects of healthcare delivery."

About the Nurse Practitioner Association of Canada (NPAC)

NPAC is the national voice advocating for nurse practitioners across Canada, promoting the vital role they play in healthcare. Through policy development, advocacy, and education, NPAC is committed to ensuring that nurse practitioners are empowered to practice to their full scope and deliver the highest standard of care for all Canadians. For more information, visit www.npac-aiipc.org.

