Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,633 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,453 in the last 365 days.

APRA publishes new and updated FAQs on capital for ADIs and insurers

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) has published one new frequently asked question (FAQ), updated 19 and deleted 11 FAQs on measurement of capital for Authorised deposit-taking institution (ADI) and insurers.  

The updates remove duplication of commentary now reflected in the updated Prudential Standards and incorporate updates to the general insurance, life insurance and private health insurance Prudential Standards. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

APRA publishes new and updated FAQs on capital for ADIs and insurers

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more