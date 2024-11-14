APRA publishes new and updated FAQs on capital for ADIs and insurers

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) has published one new frequently asked question (FAQ), updated 19 and deleted 11 FAQs on measurement of capital for Authorised deposit-taking institution (ADI) and insurers. The updates remove duplication of commentary now reflected in the updated Prudential Standards and incorporate updates to the general insurance, life insurance and private health insurance Prudential Standards.

