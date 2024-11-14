Reaching for the Stars

At Gonzaga's Fall 2024 Undergraduate Research Showcase onOct. 5, 99 students presented 66 posters on their independent projects, most of which took place during summer opportunities with the Gonzaga Science Research Program, the McKinstry Fellowship, the Morris Fellowship, and the summer biomedical research program in Seattle offered through the UW School of Medicine-GU Health Partnership.

In the social sciences, studies included understanding Chinese adoption, political polarization and the impact of algorithms on social media, and comfort-focused TV habits. Health science projects ranged from viruses and cancer genes to cellular stress. Students also explored electroencephalograms (EEGs) as related to hearing and speech, behaviors related to autism, and safety sign comprehension among students in special education. In engineering, projects included transition metal catalysts and an engineering assessment of the Spokane Pavillion.

Biology and chemistry took the lead with the most projects. Students examined Rhinoceros beetles, European wool carder bees, salamanders, rainbow trout, mussels, sawfish, tadpoles, ticks and surveillance of tick-borne pathogens in Eastern Washington. Also under inspection were bacteria in soils, as well as mineral composition in the Little Spokane River, plus toxins and overall water quality trends in the Spokane River.

When initially choosing a research topic, some students knew exactly what they wanted to explore, while others didn’t. But all of them had the chance to interview with different faculty members to find some direction.

Kiyah Young-Wilson fell into the first category. When she started middle school, she was fairly certain about becoming a chemical engineer. That is, until a science teacher handed her Neil deGrasse Tyson’s “Astrophysics for People in a Hurry.”

“I immediately fell in love with astrophysics,” Young-Wilson recalls, and thus began her journey to college to determine if it would remain her passion. The junior physics major says she gained several things from the opportunity to explore galactic center stars.

“First, I learned that astrophysics was truly the major for me. It is really easy for students of color, especially female students of color, to fall deep into impostor syndrome, and that begins to impact your ability to feel confident in the major you choose to study. However, seeing how much I was able to discover, learn and accomplish with only two and half years of studies in my arsenal gave me a lot of confidence and encouragement,” Young-Wilson says.

Second, it confirmed that pursuing a Ph.D. would be her best path forward. With funding from a National Science Foundation Research Experience for Undergraduates program, Young-Wilson's summer research experience unfolded with physics professor Wolfgang Kerzendorf and a graduate assistant at Michigan State University.