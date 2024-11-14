Cult favorite Tumbbad set to release in theaters across North America on November 14th as news of sequel thrills fans

We designed it as a theatrical experience, from the cinematography to the VFX and scale, to immerse audiences so deeply that they forget it isn’t actually raining.” — Sohum Shah

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cult favorite Tumbbad set to release in theaters across North America and UK as news of sequel thrills fans.Following the highly successful re-release of Tumbbad across Indian theaters in September 2024, which grossed nearly INR 380 million at the Indian box office, the film is now set to arrive in over 200 theaters in the United States and Canada on November 14 and in the United Kingdom on November 15.Featuring Sohum Shah as Vinayak Rao, a villager from Tumbbad, this folklore-inspired horror-fantasy traces his quest for the cursed treasure of the demon Hastar, showing how his greed ultimately becomes his undoing.Tumbbad made cinematic history as the first Indian film to premiere in the Critics’ Week section at the 75th Venice International Film Festival. This honor not only showcased the film’s unique storytelling and visuals but also spotlighted Sohum Shah’s outstanding performance on the global stage.Beyond festival acclaim, Tumbbad received eight nominations at the 64th Filmfare Awards, winning Best Cinematography, Best Art Direction, and Best Sound Design. The film earned praise for its captivating narrative, top-notch production, and striking visuals, with Shah’s performance alongside Jyoti Malshe and Anita Date-Kelkar contributing to the movie’s haunting atmosphere.Directed by Rahi Anil Barve and Adesh Prasad, this 2018 India-Sweden co-production took six years and four monsoon seasons to complete. “We designed it as a theatrical experience, from the cinematography to the VFX and scale, to immerse audiences so deeply that they forget it isn’t actually raining,” Shah shared.Actor-producer Sohum Shah confirmed that production for a sequel will begin in 2025. “The script is ready—it took us six years to perfect it,” he told Variety, adding that crafting a story worthy of the Tumbbad universe was a formidable task.Directed by Adesh Prasad, the sequel will continue to build on Tumbbad’s legacy, while Rahi Anil Barve is currently working on Netflix India’s first action-fantasy series, Rakt Bramhand – The Bloody Kingdom. “Rahi won’t be part of Tumbbad 2 as he’s got some amazing projects in the pipeline. But his influence will always remain part of the Tumbbad universe,” Prasad noted.Shah envisions Tumbbad as a franchise with potential for sequels, prequels, spin-offs, and reboots. “The Tumbbad universe is incredibly rich. I hope we can explore it in various formats,” he said.Fans of this cult classic have taken to social media to express their excitement for both the upcoming sequel and the chance to see Tumbbad back in theaters. After Indian audiences flocked to its re-release, fans in North America and the UK are eagerly awaiting their opportunity to experience the film on the big screen for the first time.Directed by Rahi Anil Barve, with Anand Gandhi as the creative director and Adesh Prasad as the co-director, Tumbbad was brought to life through the collaborative efforts of writers Mitesh Shah, Adesh Prasad, Rahi Anil Barve and Anand Gandhi. Produced by Sohum Shah, Aanand L. Rai, Mukesh Shah and Amita Shah and featuring standout performances by Sohum Shah, Jyoti Malshe and Anita Date-Kelkar, the film is renowned for its extraordinary background music, costume design and attention to detail.The worldwide distribution partners include Generous Entertainments, United9 Entertainments and Endless Entertainment. Blooming Lotus Media Inc is handling the theatrical releases in North America and the United Kingdom, with Berkshire Dream House managing the European release.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.