Biden-Harris Administration Launches National Behavioral Health Workforce Career Navigator

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), an agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), announced today the launch of the Behavioral Health Workforce Career Navigator, designed to help current and aspiring behavioral health professionals identify state requirements for a range of behavioral health careers. The navigator supports President Biden and Vice President Harris’ commitment to expanding America’s behavioral health workforce, a key element of the Administration’s Unity Agenda for the Nation.

“We need a behavioral health workforce that can meet our country’s needs. That includes helping current and aspiring behavioral health workers pursue their careers and thrive in their work,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. “The new Behavioral Health Workforce Career Navigator is an important tool towards improving the process of finding and comparing education, training, and licensure and certification requirements across the country. President Biden and Vice President Harris’ Unity Agenda continues to take on the biggest challenges facing Americans, including addressing our nation’s behavioral health needs.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic underscored the urgent need for action to address shortages of behavioral health providers across the country,” said Miriam E. Delphin-Rittmon, Ph.D., HHS Assistant Secretary for Mental Health and Substance Use and the leader of SAMHSA. “This new tool supports not only those considering behavioral health careers or seeking a job for the first time, but also those looking to advance their career, develop their talents, and determine the necessary requirements if they wish to move between states.”

In October 2023, as part of her nationwide Fight for Our Freedoms College Tour, Vice President Harris issued a call to action for young people to join the behavioral health field. The Behavioral Health Workforce Career Navigator provides a one-stop-shop for those considering the field to learn more by reviewing education, regulatory, credentialing, licensing, and renewal information for behavioral health careers by state. Additionally, the navigator supports existing behavioral health workers who may be considering moving or working in different states by identifying credential reciprocity.

SAMHSA also published the Practical Guide for Expanding the Community-based Behavioral Health Workforce, which presents best practices for expanding community-initiated prevention and care and the role of behavioral health support specialists. It offers examples of community-based models of care and provides resources for communities working to ensure community members’ well-being.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org. To learn how to get support for mental health, drug or alcohol issues, visit FindSupport.gov. If you are ready to locate a treatment facility or provider, you can go directly to FindTreatment.gov or call 800-662-HELP (4357).