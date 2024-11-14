New groundbreaking collaboration to focus on specialized medical care for individuals with chronic illnesses

Metrodora Institute, React19, and the Long COVID Foundation join forces to bridge the gap for underserved patient populations with complex chronic illness.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Metrodora Institute, React19, and the Long COVID Foundation announce the launch of a unique and urgently needed collaboration to provide specialized medical care, research, and support for patients affected by complex chronic illnesses such as Long COVID and post-vaccine complications. These patient populations are currently severely underserved and overlooked in the conventional healthcare landscape.At the heart of this collaboration is the Metrodora Institute, a state-of-the-art medical and research center based in Salt Lake City, which delivers tailored medical support to patients.Through this partnership, React19 and the Long COVID Foundation, leading patient advocacy groups that have been vocal champions working to increase awareness and education around COVID-related chronic illnesses, recognize Metrodora Institute as a leading Center of Excellence for Long COVID.Key initiatives will include patient referral programs for the underserved, ground-breaking research, targeted fundraising efforts, and the development of educational content for both healthcare providers and patients.“This partnership really is a breakthrough in providing individualized, comprehensive care for some of the most vulnerable patients,” says React19 Co-Chair, Dr. Joel Wallskog. “Together with the Metrodora Institute and the Long COVID Foundation, we’re establishing an unprecedented care network that will not just meet the immediate needs of patients but also pave the way for long-term solutions.”Dr. Douglas Jones, a leading physician at Metrodora Institute, will play a central role as a physician advisor to React19, lending his expertise in COVID-related chronic illnesses to drive patient care initiatives and research advancements. "Our goal is to bring evidence-based care to underserved patients and advance clinical knowledge,” says Dr. Jones. “By working with React19 and the Long COVID Foundation, we can create meaningful, lasting impacts in the lives of those affected by these conditions, which have historically been understudied, under-reported, misdiagnosed, and undertreated.”“Tens of millions of people have suffered from the debilitating effects of Long COVID, and that is on top of the many millions who were sidelined by chronic illness in the decades prior to COVID,” says Devin Russell, the Founder and Executive Director of the Long COVID Foundation. “This partnership will ensure patients do not fall by the wayside and opens up exciting possibilities for accelerating research and delivering crucial support to address the urgent needs of the COVID-impacted community.” Russell notes that Long COVID has had a nearly $4 trillion impact on the US economy, yet very little meaningful investment has been made into prevention and treatment of the illness.Key objectives of the partnership include:-Improved Patient Access: The collaboration will work to expand access to specialized care for individuals with COVID-related chronic illnesses, ensuring more patients can access needed medical and support services.-Collaborative Research: The partnership will prioritize research initiatives that align with the mission of each organization, aiming to improve scientific understanding and treatment options for Long COVID and post-vaccine complications.-Education, Awareness, and Support: Through coordinated efforts, the partners will develop and distribute educational resources to improve public understanding and healthcare provider knowledge of Long COVID and chronic illness stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. The parties will also collaborate on targeted fundraising efforts to support shared research objectives, patient advocacy, and educational programs.This collaboration with the Metrodora Institute includes a unique partnership with the nonprofit research organization, The Metrodora Foundation. The Foundation is committed to building a landmark dataset and working with best-in-class organizations to fuel rapid scientific advancement and discovery for complex chronic conditions. Based on this collaboration Metrodora Institute emerges as a center of excellence targeting chronic conditions arising out of the pandemic.Looking AheadThis partnership is an important step toward addressing the complex needs of individuals affected by Long COVID and post-vaccine injuries. By working together, React19, Long COVID Foundation, and Metrodora Institute aim to transform patient care standards, drive forward research, and foster a supportive community for those impacted.For more information, please contact:Brianne DressenCo-chair, React19media@react19.orgSummer DasheVP of Marketing and Communications, Metrodora Institute and Foundationmedia@metrodora.co—-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------About Metrodora Institute ( www.Metrodora.co Located in Salt Lake City, Utah, the Metrodora Institute was founded in 2021 with the vision of reimagining care and accelerating research to improve the treatment of complex multisystem disorders. Through physician and patient partnerships, Metrodora is uniquely positioned to develop and commercialize new diagnostic tests and therapeutics for those living with these debilitating conditions. Metrodora Institute has created an innovative offering with access to advanced tools and world-class expertise in neurology, gastroenterology, immunology, autoimmunity, pain and metabolic disorders.About Metrodora Foundation ( www.Metrodora.org The Metrodora Foundation is an innovative, patient-founded, patient-focused 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with a mission to accelerate data-driven research for complex multisystem disorders such as Long COVID, POTS, ME/CFS, EDS/HSD and other conditions that impact multiple body systems. The Metrodora Foundation is catalyzing an entire research ecosystem by funding and uniting a premier coalition of top scientists, clinicians, foundations, academic institutions and cutting-edge technology companies to drive groundbreaking advancements in this critical, underserved medical field.About React19 ( https://react19.org React19 is a science-based nonprofit providing support to individuals worldwide experiencing long-term adverse events from COVID-19 vaccines. Its mission is to support those facing life-changing side effects through financial, physical, and emotional assistance while advancing research on vaccine complications. React19 connects patients with medical providers and research teams, offering direct financial aid, promoting relevant scientific studies, fostering educational outreach, and building community support for impacted individuals.About the Long COVID FoundationThe Long COVID Foundation is dedicated to raising public awareness about Long COVID and advocating for improved testing, research, and treatment options. Focused on the persistence of SARS-CoV-2 and spike protein, the foundation works to ensure that the Long COVID community receives the support needed to achieve better health outcomes. The foundation campaigns for effective treatments and reliable testing to address the chronic health impacts of COVID-19. With tens of millions affected by Long COVID in the United States alone, the foundation’s mission is to prevent these individuals from facing the prolonged struggles seen with other chronic conditions and to help them regain their health via solutions.

