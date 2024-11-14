Target Leads Selected As Lead Generation Sales Partner for Agent Review Consumer Leads Program

Target Leads Corporate Logo Agent Review Logo Corp Agent Review Platform Hero Image

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Agent Review is excited to announce its partnership with Target Leads , a leading provider of lead generation services in the insurance industry, for handling the consumer-generated leads on the Agent Review platform. As the nation's only online resource dedicated to insurance agents, Agent Review aims to educate consumers while offering third-party agent credential verification and a comprehensive agent-consumer matching system. This platform equips agents with tools for visibility, credibility, and reviews, while offering unbiased guidance to consumers seeking information on insurance products.One of Agent Review's primary objectives is to drive consumer traffic, generating leads for the 11 core products featured in the Learn About Insurance section. "We anticipate generating consistent traffic as we achieve nationwide agent coverage, enabling us to launch consumer awareness marketing campaigns," said Jonas Roeser, CEO and Co-Founder of Agent Review. In the interim, the LEADS section of the agent portal functions as a customer relationship management (CRM) tool. It allows agents to manage leads from their own efforts or from consumers who visit their profile and use features like "Click to Call," "Click to Email," or "Request a Guide."This partnership represents a significant milestone for both organizations, as Target Leads approaches its 40th anniversary of providing high-quality lead generation services to the insurance industry. "We are proud to partner with Target Leads to handle our consumer lead sales, support elements of our customer service, and assist in agent subscription sales," Roeser added. "Their decades of experience generating leads for agents, agencies, and carriers make them an invaluable partner in our mission." Richard Bufkin, CEO of Target Leads, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration: "I have had the pleasure of working with Jonas for over 20 years on various lead generation and public awareness campaigns. Agent Review offers all the tools and services that agents need to succeed in today's digital landscape." As Target Leads prepares to celebrate its 40th anniversary, this partnership with Agent Review strengthens its reputation as a trusted and reliable partner in lead generation. With a rich history of innovation and service, Target Leads remains committed to delivering top-notch solutions that meet the evolving needs of the insurance industry.About Target LeadsFor nearly 40 years, Target Leadshas been a leader in the lead generation business, specializing in providing high-quality, targeted leads for the insurance industry. Known for its dedication to customer satisfaction and innovative solutions, Target Leads continues to set the industry standard. Since 1985, Target Leadsdirect marketing services, a division of Senior Direct, Inc., has been a trusted source for prospecting lists and generating direct mail insurance leads for the senior market, specializing in Medicare Supplement Leads, Final Expense Leads, Long-Term Care Leads, and Annuity Leads.About Agent ReviewAgent Review provides consumers with free access to credible, unbiased insurance education and agent reviews. Similar to Yelp, but for insurance, Agent Review empowers consumers with reviews and performance ratings, helping them navigate complex insurance decisions. For industry professionals, Agent Review offers a national platform to restore the agent-consumer relationship, increase visibility and credibility, and engage directly with consumers in a trusted environment.

