Agent Review Names 'Retirement Genius' Chris Orestis as Consumer Education Voice

The nation’s most-quoted insurance and aging expert brings trusted guidance to families and strengthens Agent Review’s education and review platform

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Agent Review, a consumer education and insurance agent review platform helping families make informed financial decisions, announced today that Chris Orestis, CSA, known nationally as “ The Retirement Genius ” as the new consumer-facing voice of insurance, retirement, and financial security education across the Agent Review platform. As one of the most widely quoted experts in the country on aging, insurance, retirement planning, and long-term care, Orestis will bring three-decades of trusted perspective and proven educational model to consumers nationwide helping simplify complex decisions and build confidence at every stage of retirement planning.“Agent Review is proud to welcome Chris Orestis and the Retirement Genius brand as the trusted consumer voice on our platform,” said Jonas Roeser, CEO and Co-Founder of Agent Review. “Consumers need clarity now more than ever, and Chris has built a national reputation on delivering it. This partnership strengthens our mission to educate consumers while helping verified agents build visibility and credibility, especially as AI-driven search continues to reshape how people discover trustworthy experts.”“Our mission has always been to educate consumers, insurance agents, and financial advisors about the unique challenges that come with retirement and declining health,” said Chris Orestis, President of Retirement Genius. “The Retirement Genius brand has become a trusted national resource through media, speaking engagements, and digital education. By bringing this content to Agent Review, we’re helping families make more confident decisions while also giving verified professionals the tools and credibility they need to stand out and serve their communities.” Orestis is a nationally recognized expert, speaker, and media personality focused on financial security, health and long-term care planning, and retirement-related insurance decisions. He has more than 25 years of experience in the insurance and long-term care industries and is credited with pioneering innovations including the long-term care life settlement. A senior-issues advocate and political insider, Orestis previously served as a Washington, D.C., lobbyist with the Health Insurance Association of America (now AHIP) and the American Council of Life Insurers (ACLI). He also worked in the White House and on Capitol Hill for the U.S. Senate Majority Leader. In 2019, he was named one of the 20 most innovative people in the insurance industry by NAILBA. He serves on the board of directors for the NAILBA Charitable Foundation and on the editorial board for the Society of Certified Senior Advisors (CSA). He is also among the most frequently quoted U.S. subject matter experts on aging, retirement, and insurance issues, with appearances in national outlets including The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, CNBC, NBC News, Fox News, USA Today, Newsweek, Kiplinger’s, Investor’s Business Daily, MarketWatch, AARP Magazine, and PBS, among others.Agent Review will make Retirement Genius consumer education content available in 22 languages, helping expand access to high-quality education for diverse communities across the country. Verified agents and advisors on the platform will also receive personalized educational resources featuring this trusted consumer content along with their own professional details, giving them valuable materials to share with clients and prospects. Agent Review’s Verified Agents participate in a $250 annual membership that includes monthly credential checks to help ensure consumers are connected with professionals whose qualifications are accurate and up to date. Verified members also benefit from Agent Review’s AI Optimization (AIO) tools, including AI-curated educational content, intelligent data mapping, and visibility systems designed to improve discoverability across AI-driven search engines, conversational tools, and voice assistants.About Agent ReviewAgent Review is a consumer-first education and review platform that connects individuals with credentialed, vetted insurance and financial professionals. Through its AI-enhanced Verified Agent program, agent subscribers receive monthly third-party credential checks and tools that help build credibility and future-proof online visibility. Unlike traditional lead-generation sites, Agent Review provides neutral educational resources in 22 languages so consumers can learn at their own pace and connect directly with verified professionals nationwide.About Retirement GeniusRetirement Genius, founded by nationally recognized insurance, retirement, and aging expert Chris Orestis, CSA, provides trusted education and resources nationwide to help consumers and professionals navigate complex retirement planning decisions. Covering a wide range of retirement-focused solutions, Retirement Genius empowers families to unlock hidden value and prepare for financial confidence in later life.

Agent Review - Verified Agent Feature Review

