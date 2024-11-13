New Army Reserve Ambassador Appointed to 13-State Region

JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, N.J. – Maj. Gen. Kris A. Belanger, commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division, has confirmed the appointment by Lieutenant General Robert D. Harter, Chief of Army Reserve and Commanding General, U.S. Army Reserve Command, of Douglas M. Reed as a United States Army Reserve Ambassador At Large for the 99th RD’s 13-state region stretching from Maine to Virginia.

Reed most recently served as an Acquisition Team Leader for Pathfinder LLC. His prior experience includes Procurement Analyst for Veterans Management Services Inc., Lead Contract Specialist for the Department of Justice’s Federal Bureau of Prisons, and Contract Specialist for Federal Prison Industries at the former Fort Dix (now Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst) in New Jersey.

Reed is also the former Director of Partnerships for Black Men Heal, Disabled American Veterans, Leaders In Training of Atlantic City, New Jersey. He studied Business Administration at Strayer University and Accounting at the University of Cincinnati. Reed is an advocate for veterans, prison reform and social justice.

Reed retired from the U.S. Army Reserve in March 2006 at the rank of E-8/First Sergeant. During his 22-year Army career, Reed served as a drill sergeant, ANCOC/BNCOC course instructor, Equal Opportunity representative, and drug/alcohol representative, among many other assignments.

The Army Reserve Ambassador Program was established in 1998 to promote awareness of the Army Reserve, its goals and objectives, and to serve as a vital bridge in our states/communities to further educate and garner support for the Army Reserve. Army Regulation 140.1, Chapter 9 outlines the role, function and operational level of the USAR Ambassador. Ambassadors are a powerful means of message delivery to the American people.

The function of the Ambassador is similar to that of Civilian Aides to the Secretary of the Army, and carries a protocol status equivalent of a Major General that is a key means by which Ambassadors are able to effectively execute their responsibilities. Ambassadors are Special Government Employees who represent the Chief of the Army Reserve without salary, wages or related benefits.

Ambassadors provides Community Outreach assistance to Army Reserve members/families, other military personnel/families as needed, and provide feedback on plans, programs and needs to the Commander of the Army Reserve, the Regional Support Commander and to local USAR Commanders.

Additionally, Ambassadors build relationships and strive to improve the understanding and knowledge of the Army Reserve within the business and social sectors of communities across America. They help to educate the public, community leaders, and congressional staff offices about the capabilities and values of the Army Reserve and the Soldiers who live and work in their communities. They establish open lines of communication with the local communities; and they work to support recruiting efforts by assisting community and business leaders in recognizing that the Army Reserve strengthens the Soldiers, the community, and the Nation.

While not all ARAs have military experience, many are retired officers or senior non-commissioned officers who wish to remain engaged in military affairs. Each state and territory has at least one ARA.

For more information, visit http://www.usar.army.mil/Featured/Ambassador-Program/