Army Reserve general officer celebrates Veterans Day program with local high school

Veterans from each branch of the U.S. military gathered in the gymnasium of Waller High School to celebrate the 70th anniversary of Veterans Day. The holiday originated to pay tribute to the end of World War I and was first called Armistice Day. It was not until 1954 that Congress changed the name to recognize all those who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces.

“I have traveled over 100 miles to attend the service. This is about the 13th year in a row that I have come,” said retired Maj. Bill Briley. “I like the fact that they have a (Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps) program; not all of the schools do, so whenever I am in the area, I try to stop by and talk to the instructor or whoever is running the program.”

The ceremony opened with the posting of the Colors, the Pledge of Allegiance, and the Star-Spangled Banner. During the ceremony, Brig. Gen. Michael Shanley, Commanding General, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, and Corey Prestwood, Assistant Principal of Waller High School, gave remarks to the school attendees. The program additionally included an armed drill routine by Cadet First Lieutenant Cristian Andrade, a living statue tour (War Memorial Re-enactment) by Waller High School upperclassmen, narrated by Anna Bayles.

“When the Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army in Houston, Texas, asked if I could be part of the celebration and be the keynote speaker at Waller High School for the Veterans Day program, I immediately said yes. I love doing stuff like this,” said Shanley.

Shanley stated that his mother was his first-grade teacher. This relationship, for Shanley, developed a deep love and appreciation for teachers in seeing how hard his mother and other teachers worked.

“It is great to see the young students here at Waller High School supporting our veterans,” said Shanley. “They get to connect with generations of service members that have come before them and laid the groundwork for what they can do in the future.”

Waller High School has a JROTC program with more than 100 students. The program’s mission is to develop citizens of character dedicated to serving their nation and their community.

“I believe it is important for young people to support veterans because so many of our students are so far removed from some of our recent conflicts. Many of our kids have no point of reference for these conflicts and the sacrifices our veterans make,” said Christopher Oldham, school principal for Waller High School. “I think it is important that we recognize our veterans each year and show our students that they have people who made sacrifices for their way of life.