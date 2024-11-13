Disaster Recovery Center to Open in Roswell Mall

A Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) operated by the state of New Mexico and FEMA will open at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, to help New Mexicans affected by Oct. 19-20 severe storm and flooding. The DRC will open at Roswell Mall, 4501 N Main St. Roswell, NM 88201 in Chaves County, located next to Bath & Body Works store. The center will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturdays. Closed Sundays. Residents and business owners in Chaves County can visit the center to apply for FEMA assistance, upload documents, learn about available resources and get their questions answered in person. Recovery specialists from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) as well as, state, local, nonprofit and other community organizations will be available to meet with visitors.

Currently, FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) teams are on the ground in Chaves County, going door-to-door providing registration assistance to residents prior to the opening of the DRC. The new DRC will be located at:

Roswell Mall next to Bath & Body Works

4501 N Main St.

Roswell, NM 88201 Hours at the center are:

Monday through Fri, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Closed Sunday All Disaster Recovery Centers are accessible to people with disabilities and others with access and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology. Language services are also available at the center. For assistance just let the FEMA staff know your needs.

You do not have to visit the center to apply for FEMA disaster assistance. Ways to apply:

Visit DisasterAssistance.gov,

Download the FEMA App for mobile devices, or

Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-FEMA (3362). Calls are accepted every day from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. MT. Help is available in most languages.

To view an American Sign Language (ASL) video about how to apply visit Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.

Learn more about FEMA’s Individual Assistance program at www.fema.gov/assistance/individual.