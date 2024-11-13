The Order of Hamilton Open for Nominations

HAMILTON, ON – The City of Hamilton is pleased to announce that nominations are now open for the Order of Hamilton, which honours exceptional voluntary service to community building.

The Order of Hamilton recognizes individual Hamiltonians who have made significant voluntary contributions that enrich the lives of residents and strengthen the community.

Nomination forms can be found online at www.hamilton.ca/OrderofHamilton and in person at Hamilton City Hall, all Municipal Service Centre locations, and all Hamilton Public Library branches.

The deadline for nominations is Wednesday, December 18, 2024, at 4:00 pm.

“The Order of Hamilton is a profound honour that reflects the spirit of service, dedication, and leadership that defines our great city,” said Mayor Andrea Horwath. “It is important that we recognize and celebrate Hamiltonians who contribute so meaningfully to building community and improving the lives of our residents, which is precisely what the Order of Hamilton sets out to do.”

