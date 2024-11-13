2nd Judicial District Nomination Commission announces interview schedule ...

TOPEKA—The 2nd Judicial District Nominating Commission will convene at 9 a.m. Wednesday, November 20, to interview nominees to fill a district magistrate judge vacancy in Jefferson County.



The vacancy will be created when District Magistrate Judge Dennis Reiling retires at the end of his term.



The 2nd Judicial District is composed of Jackson, Jefferson, Pottawatomie, and Wabaunsee counties.



Interview schedule



9:30 a.m.

Daniel Brenner, Holton, owner of Diamonds by Design and commissioner, Jackson County Commission



9:45 a.m.

Miranda Cohen, Lawrence, court reporter, 2nd Judicial District, and instructor at Kansas Voice Writing Institute/Peaslee Tech



10:00 a.m.

Dennis Entrikin, Hiawatha, chief of police, Horton Police Department



10:15 a.m.

Angela Hecke, Marysville, district magistrate judge, 22nd Judicial District



10:30 a.m.

Michael Jones, Perry, attorney, private practice



10:45 a.m.

Break



10:55 a.m.

Amy Medeiros, Topeka, assistant county attorney, Jackson County



11:10 a.m.

Aspen Nelson, Meriden, intensive supervision officer, Jackson County



11:25 a.m.

Darla Ottensmeier, Oskaloosa, attorney, private practice



11:40 a.m.

Wade Schneider, Meriden, manager of criminal investigations unit, Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission



11:55 a.m.

Brian Yearout, Topeka, deputy county attorney, Pottawatomie County



Public interviews



Interviews are open to the public and will take place at:



Jefferson County Courthouse

300 Jefferson Street

Oskaloosa



Accommodation



Any person with a disability who requires accommodation to access the nominating commission meeting should notify the judicial branch ADA coordinator as early as possible:



ADA Coordinator

ADA@kscourts.org

785-296-2256

TTY at 711



District magistrate judge appointment process



The commission selects who is appointed to fill the district magistrate judge vacancy.



Kansas law requires that a district magistrate judge be:

a resident of Jefferson County at the time of taking office and while holding office;

a graduate of a high school, a secondary school, or the equivalent; and

either a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas or able to pass an examination given by the Supreme Court to become certified within 18 months.

Term of office



After serving one year in office, the new magistrate judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, the incumbent will serve a four-year term.



Nominating commission



The 2nd Judicial District Nominating Commission consists of Justice Caleb Stegall as the nonvoting chair; David Allen, Circleville; J. Richard Lake, Holton; Max Fuller, Maple Hill; Candace Braksick, McLouth; Joshua Ney, Oskaloosa; and Jacob Pugh, Gene Scherer, and John Watt, Wamego.