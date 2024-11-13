Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,659 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,480 in the last 365 days.

Hammes, Younggren Elected to District Court Judgeship

Jason Hammes has been elected to serve as a district court judge in  the South Central Judicial District.  He will take office on January 1, 2025.  Judge-elect Hammes has been serving as a judicial referee and magistrate in the South Central Judicial District since 2019. Prior to that, he served as an assistant Bismarck city attorney and as assistant Burleigh County state’s attorney.  He is filling the seat that became vacant when Judge Bruce Romanick chose to retire at the end of his term.

 

Ryan Younggren has been elected to serve as a district court judge in the East Central Judicial District. He will take office on January 1, 2025. Judge-elect Younggren is a long-time  assistant Cass County State’s Attorney and has served as an adjunct law professor at the UND School of Law.  He is filling the seat that became vacant when Judge John Irby chose to retire at the end of his term.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Hammes, Younggren Elected to District Court Judgeship

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more