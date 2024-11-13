Residents are encouraged to get involved in the City’s 2025 budget process

HAMILTON, ON – The City of Hamilton’s budget serves as a roadmap, outlining priorities that help shape the future of our community. Each year, Council determines how funding will be allocated across city services, programs, and infrastructure to ensure the City can continue delivering over 70 programs and services to residents, while balancing affordability and competitiveness in tax rates. Members of the public are encouraged to have their voices heard over the coming months by providing their perspectives on this year’s City budget.

First Public Delegation Opportunity

The first public delegation opportunity will take place on Monday, November 18, 2024, at the Budget General Issues Committee (GIC) meeting, where members of the public can speak to Council on priorities in advance of the staff presentation of the preliminary 2025 Water and Tax budgets. Delegates will be heard in the order their requests are received, with a limit of five (5) minutes per presentation.

Applications to speak virtually, in person, or provide a written delegation for the November 18, 2024, GIC meeting are due by 12 noon on November 15, 2024.

Applications for video delegations are due by 12 noon on November 14, 2024.

Delegation requests should be sent to [email protected] or submitted via the Submit Request to Speak form on the City’s website.

Second Public Delegation Opportunity

The second delegation opportunity for the 2025 budget process will be held at the January 20, 2025, Budget GIC meeting, before presentations from City departments, boards, and agencies. This meeting will focus specifically on the Tax-supported budget. Delegates will be heard in the order they are received, with a five (5) minute presentation limit.

Applications to speak virtually, in person, or provide a written delegation for the January 20, 2025, GIC meeting are due by 12 noon on January 17, 2025.

Applications for video delegations are due by 12 noon on January 16, 2025.

Delegation requests should be sent to [email protected] or submitted via the Submit Request to Speak form on the City’s website.

"The City’s budget is a plan for Hamilton’s future. By participating in the budget process, residents can help guide investments that make a real difference in our neighbourhoods, from safe streets to reliable services,” said Mayor Andrea Horwath. “I invite everyone to make their voices heard through delegations or our new online tool when it’s available to ensure the 2025 budget reflects our community's values and vision."

Hamilton Council is scheduled to approve the 2025 Water, Wastewater and Stormwater Budget at a Council meeting on December 11, 2024, and the 2025 Tax Budget at a Council meeting on February 12, 2025.

In planning for 2024 to 2027, the City’s budget plans will be shaped by Council Priorities for 2022 to 2026 – Sustainable Economic and Ecological Development, Safe and Thriving Neighbourhoods, and Responsiveness and Transparency, as well as the 2025 Budget Mayoral Directive.

While the February 25, 2024 cybersecurity incident has created some challenges and delays, the public can still be assured that a comprehensive, data-driven budget will come forward for approval, consistent with previous years.

Budget presentations, staff recommendations, public delegations and community feedback will inform all City Council decisions around the budget.

The City is also planning to launch a new online budget simulation tool this month, allowing residents to consider different service and funding options, which can inform future budget discussions.

"The annual budget process is an opportunity for residents to actively shape Hamilton’s future. The insights and priorities shared by our community members are essential in ensuring that we allocate resources in ways that truly reflect our shared goals,” said City Manager Marnie Cluckie. “I encourage everyone to engage, as your input will help us build a budget that strengthens our services and supports a vibrant, sustainable city.”

Members of the public interested in the City’s 2025 budget process can monitor the City’s website for budget-focused GIC meetings, which will be streamed on the City's website and the City's YouTube channel.

For more information, visit hamilton.ca/budget.

