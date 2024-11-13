Miracles for Kids Co-Founder & CEO Autumn Strier and Laura Collins with 2024 grant recipient Norma Ramos and her family Featured Guest Speaker 2024 Paralympic Cycling Gold Medalist Samantha Bosco Attendees had the opportunity to adopt a family for the holidays through the Holiday Basket of Miracles program, directly supporting and positively impacting families in need. Miracles for Kids’ 4th Annual 360° Miracle Holiday Tea, Presented by Lugano, Raises $180,000+ to Support Families in Need Over 290 guests came together to support Miracles for Kids’ mission to provide stability for low-income families with critically-ill children.

Guests Gather in Holiday Spirit to Make a Tangible Difference for Families with Critically-Ill Children

Thank you to our presenting sponsor Lugano, all attendees, and event sponsors. This event beautifully captured the spirit of giving, leaving a lasting impact on the lives of families in need.” — Laura Collins, Development Officer for Miracles for Kids

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Miracles for Kids ’ 4th Annual 360° Miracle Holiday Tea, presented by Lugano , proved to be a truly magical and heartfelt gathering at The Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel, marking the start of the holiday season with elegance, inspiration and a powerful sense of community. Over 290 guests came together to support Miracles for Kids’ mission to provide stability for low-income families with critically-ill children.The day was filled with inspiring moments, including a touching speech from 2024 grant recipient, Norma Ramos, who shared how Miracles for Kids supported her family through the challenges of her child’s illness. Guests were also moved by a powerful address from 2024 Paralympic Cycling Gold Medalist Samantha Bosco, who shared her journey of resilience, strength, and hope.In the true spirit of the season and giving, attendees had the opportunity to adopt a family for the holidays through the Holiday Basket of Miracles program, directly supporting and positively impacting families in need. Through the generosity of attendees and sponsors, the event raised an incredible $180,000+, with 82 families adopted. These contributions will ensure that families facing overwhelming challenges receive the essential resources and support they need this holiday season and throughout the year. With many families still awaiting adoption, there's an ongoing opportunity to bring joy and relief to children and parents alike. By gifting holiday toys for kids and essential items for older children or adults, each adoption can make a profound difference, helping to brighten lives and ease burdens during this special season.“We would like to thank our presenting sponsor Lugano, all attendees, event sponsors Hammacher Schlemmer, IFMA, The Adventures of Chi Chi the Chinchilla, Marmar Sikka, Nancie Pham, Omar and Najia Chaudhary and Dr. Jennifer Armstrong for their incredible support, making this year’s 360° Miracle Holiday Tea an unforgettable day,” said Laura Collins, Development Officer, Community Engagement for Miracles for Kids. “This event beautifully captured the spirit of giving, leaving a lasting impact on the lives of families in need.”For more information about Miracles for Kids, the 360° Miracle Program, or to get involved in future events, please visit 360miracle.org.# # #About Miracles for KidsMiracles for Kids is a 501(c)(3) non-profit serving children with life-threatening illnesses and the families that care for them. With programs launched in 2004 and led by Co-Founder & CEO Autumn Strier for 20 years, the organization creates stability for families that are crumbling from the financial and emotional devastation of fighting for their child's life. With programs providing financial aid, basic needs, housing, and wellness to patients and their families, Miracles for Kids fulfills a mission to help caregivers battle bankruptcy, homelessness, hunger, and depression, so they can concentrate on what matters most. In 2023, 82 cents of every dollar collected was spent on programs that directly benefit the families they serve. Based in Orange County, California, Miracles for Kids currently serves families of kids in treatment at CHOC Children’s, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital, Rady Children’s, UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital, By the Bay Health, City of Hope, Loma Linda University Hospital, Phoenix Children’s Hospital, and Children’s Medical Center Dallas. Follow on Instagram @MiraclesForKids to see how you can make a difference and get involved at MiraclesForKids.org.About Lugano: https://luganodiamonds.com/ Founded by Moti and Idit Ferder in 2004, Lugano is an international diamond and jewelry company that creates exquisite, one-of-a-kind wearable works of art. With initial inspiration taken from the gem rather than design, Lugano’s expert artisans create each piece of jewelry with meticulous attention to detail and to the highest standard. With a passion for building relationships, community and philanthropy, Lugano believes in being good stewards for both their clients and their communities, a vision realized by supporting various philanthropic efforts, giving back and making a strong social impact. Lugano has salons located in Newport Beach, California; Aspen, Colorado; Palm Beach, Florida; Ocala, Florida; Houston, Texas; Washington, D.C.; Greenwich, Connecticut; London, England; and a salon that travels the equestrian circuit.

