Hammes, Younggren Elected to District Court Judgeship

Jason Hammes has been elected to serve as a district court judge in the South Central Judicial District. He will take office on January 1, 2025. Judge-elect Hammes has been serving as a judicial referee and magistrate in the South Central Judicial District since 2019. Prior to that, he served as an assistant Bismarck city attorney and as assistant Burleigh County state’s attorney. He is filling the seat that became vacant when Judge Bruce Romanick chose to retire at the end of his term.

Ryan Younggren has been elected to serve as a district court judge in the East Central Judicial District. He will take office on January 1, 2025. Judge-elect Younggren is a long-time assistant Cass County State’s Attorney and has served as an adjunct law professor at the UND School of Law. He is filling the seat that became vacant when Judge John Irby chose to retire at the end of his term.