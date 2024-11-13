HPAI Confirmed in Malheur County

On November 13, 2024, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Veterinary Services Laboratory (NVSL) confirmed Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in a backyard flock of chickens and ducks in Malheur County. This is the first confirmed case of HPAI in Malheur County. Samples from the flock were first taken to the Oregon Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory (ODVL) at Oregon State University (OSU) for testing. OVDL confirmed the presence of HPAI on November 8, 2024.

All the affected birds were humanely euthanized and did not enter the food supply chain, nor were intended for the commercial food market. It is important to note that when properly prepared and cooked, HPAI does not affect meat or egg products, and these food items remain safe. The U.S. Center for Disease Control (CDC) also recommends choosing pasteurized milk and dairy products to protect your health.

According to the USDA, HPAI detections are higher in the fall and spring because wild birds spreading the virus are migrating to their seasonal homes. Actions bird and livestock owners can take to help stop the spread of the virus.

Biosecurity measures can include:

Preventing exposure of domestic poultry and livestock to wildlife, especially wild waterfowl

Limiting the co-mingling of different species of livestock, especially poultry and pigs

Wash your hands before and after handling your flock

Cleaning vehicles, tools, or equipment

Limiting unnecessary visitors

Sanitizing shoes in clean foot baths

Changing clothes upon contact with birds.

Death or illness among domestic birds should be reported immediately to ODA. Please report by calling 503-986-4711 (Alt phone 1-800-347-7028).

To report the death of wild birds, don’t hesitate to contact the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW). Please do not collect or handle the birds; instead, call 1-866-968-2600 or email Wildlife.Health@odfw.oregon.gov.

For more tips on protecting backyard flocks, please visit ODA online at Avian Influenza or en Español at Avian Influenza-Spanish.

Se confirma la influenza aviar altamente patógena en el condado de Malheur

El 13 de noviembre de 2024, el Laboratorio Nacional de Servicios Veterinarios (en inglés National Veterinary Services Laboratories, NVSL) del Departamento de Agricultura de EE.UU. (en inglés United States Department of Agriculture, USDA) confirmó la presencia de influenza aviar altamente patógena (IAAP) (en inglés highly pathogenic avian influenza, HPAI) en una bandada de pollos y patos de traspatio en el condado de Malheur. Se trata del primer caso confirmado de IAAP en el condado de Malheur. Las muestras de la bandada se llevaron primero al Laboratorio de Diagnóstico Veterinario de Oregón (en inglés Oregon Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory, ODVL) en la Universidad Estatal de Oregón (en inglés Oregon State University, OSU) para su análisis. OVDL confirmó la presencia de HPAI el 8 de noviembre de 2024.

Todas las aves afectadas fueron eutanasiadas humanitariamente y no entraron en la cadena de suministro de alimentos, ni estaban destinadas al mercado comercial de alimentos. Es importante señalar que cuando se prepara y cocina adecuadamente, la influenza aviar altamente patógena no afecta a los productos cárnicos ni a los huevos, y estos alimentos siguen siendo seguros. El Centro de Control de Enfermedades de EE.UU. (en inglés Centers for Disease Control, CDC) también recomienda elegir leche y productos lácteos pasteurizados para proteger la salud.

Según el USDA, las detecciones de influenza aviar altamente patógena son más altas en otoño y primavera porque las aves silvestres que propagan el virus están migrando a sus hogares estacionales. Medidas que los propietarios de aves y ganado pueden tomar para ayudar a detener la propagación del virus.

Las medidas de bioseguridad pueden incluir:

Prevenir la exposición de las aves de corral y el ganado doméstico a la fauna silvestre, especialmente a las aves acuáticas salvajes.

Limitar la mezcla de diferentes especies de ganado, especialmente aves de corral y cerdos.

Lavarse las manos antes y después de manipular el rebaño

Limpiar los vehículos, herramientas o equipos

Limitar las visitas innecesarias

Higienizar el calzado en pediluvios limpios

Cambiarse de ropa al entrar en contacto con aves.

La muerte o enfermedad de aves domésticas debe notificarse inmediatamente a la ODA. Para informar, llame al 503-986-4711 (teléfono Alt 1-800-347-7028).

Para informar de la muerte de aves silvestres, no dude en ponerse en contacto con el Departamento de Pesca y Vida Silvestre de Oregón (ODFW). No recoja ni manipule las aves; llame al 1-866-968-2600 o envíe un correo electrónico a Wildlife.Health@odfw.oregon.gov.

Para obtener más consejos sobre la protección de las bandadas de traspatio, por favor visite ODA en línea Avian Influenza-Spanish.