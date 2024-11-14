NQF Board Welcomes 4 New Senior Execs From Leading Healthcare Consumer and Purchaser Organizations

National Quality Forum (NQF) logo

Planetree President Emeritus Susan Frampton, and Andrew Bindman of Kaiser Foundation Health Plan and Hospitals to continue as Chair, Vice Chair

NQF’s board members are healthcare executives, advocates, and thought leaders who have been at the forefront of the national movement to systemically improve care quality at scale and for all people.” — Dana Gelb Safran, ScD, President & CEO, NQF

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Quality Forum (NQF) announced today the names of four top healthcare industry leaders joining NQF’s board of directors effective January 1, 2025. NQF serves as a neutral convener, bringing diverse voices to the table from throughout the healthcare ecosystem to build consensus on quality measurement and improvement standards and practices to make care better, safer, more affordable, and more equitable. The distinguished healthcare leaders serving on NQF’s board provide critical strategic direction to the organization.New directors joining the NQF board are:• Natalie Davis, MA, Co-Founder and CEO, United States of Care• Shawn Gremminger, MPP, President and CEO, National Alliance of Healthcare Purchaser Coalitions• Donald Moulds, PhD, Chief Health Director, CalPERS: California Public Employees’ Retirement System• Barbara E. Wachsman, MPH, MArch/MCP, Founder and Senior Advisor, Employer Healthcare Innovation RoundtableSusan Frampton, PhD, FPCC, President Emeritus of Planetree International, will continue to serve as Board Chair. Andrew Bindman, MD, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer for Kaiser Foundation Health Plan and Hospitals also will continue in his role as Vice Chair.“We are fortunate to have such a dedicated and highly respected group of leaders and visionaries representing all aspects of the healthcare ecosystem,” said Dana Gelb Safran, ScD, President & CEO, NQF. “NQF’s board members are healthcare executives, advocates, and thought leaders who have been at the forefront of the national movement to systemically improve care quality at scale and for all people. We are excited to welcome four outstanding new members to our esteemed board. Their expert guidance will be invaluable to NQF as we work to reduce the measurement burden, and drive advances that make care measurably better, safer, more affordable, and more equitable.”Since its inception in 1999, NQF has maintained majority representation from consumer and purchaser organizations on its board of directors. Board members come from a broad range of public and private healthcare stakeholders. In addition to consumer and purchaser organizations, directors also represent health plans, health professionals, provider organizations, public and community health agencies, quality improvement organizations, and healthcare industry suppliers. This inclusive multistakeholder representation has been foundational to NQF’s role as a trusted convener, driving consensus on contentious healthcare issues.Following is a complete list of the NQF board of directors:• Susan B. Frampton, PhD, FPCC, President Emeritus, Planetree International (Board Chair)• Andrew Bindman, MD, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, Kaiser Foundation Health Plan and Hospitals (Board Vice Chair)• Emily Aaronson, MD, MPH, Chief Quality Officer, Walmart Health and Wellness U.S.; Associate Professor, Harvard Medical School• Leah Binder, MA, MGA, President and CEO, The Leapfrog Group• Natalie Davis, MA, Co-Founder and CEO, United States of Care• Andrew Dreyfus, Managing Director, Health Optimist, LLC• Reena Duseja, MD, MS, Senior Advisor, Office of the Assistant Under Secretary for Quality and Patient Safety, Veterans Health Administration (VHA), U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs• Kate Goodrich, MD, MHS, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, Humana• Shawn Gremminger, MPP, President and CEO, National Alliance of Healthcare Purchaser Coalitions• Dora Hughes, MD, MPH, Chief Medical Officer and Director of the Center for Clinical Standards and Quality (CCSQ) for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS)• Tochi Iroku-Malize, MD, MPH, MBA, FAAFP, SFHM, Senior Vice President, Family Medicine, Northwell Health; past President, American Academy of Family Physicians• Suzanne Miyamoto, PhD, RN, FAAN, CEO, American Academy of Nursing• Donald Moulds, PhD, Chief Health Director, CalPERS: California Public Employees’ Retirement System• Jonathan B. Perlin, MD, PhD, MSHA, MACP, FACMI, President and CEO, The Joint Commission, Joint Commission Resources, Joint Commission International• Jamila K. Taylor, PhD, MPA, President and CEO, Institute for Women’s Policy Research• Robert Valdez, PhD, MSHA, Director, Agency for Healthcare Research & Quality (AHRQ), U.S. Department of Health and Human Services• Barbara E. Wachsman, MPH, MArch/MCP, Founder and Senior Advisor, Employer Healthcare Innovation Roundtable• Dana Gelb Safran, ScD, President & CEO, NQF (Ex-Officio)In addition, NQF extends its sincere appreciation for their service to the four directors completing their terms and cycling off the board of directors:• Garth Graham, MD, MPH, FACC, Director and Global Head of Healthcare and Public Health, Google• Shannon Connor Phillips, MD, MPH, SFHM, FAAP, Chief Health Officer, Joyous• Frederick Isasi, JD, MPH, former Executive Director, Families USA• Henry H. Ting, MD, MBA, Senior Vice President and Chief Health and Wellness Officer, Delta Airlines###About National Quality ForumThe National Quality Forum (NQF) is a not-for-profit, nonpartisan, membership-based organization that works to improve healthcare outcomes, safety, equity, and affordability. Our unique role is to bring all voices to our table to forge multistakeholder consensus on quality measurement and improvement standards and practices that achieve measurable health improvements for all. NQF is a proud affiliate of The Joint Commission. Learn more at www.qualityforum.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.