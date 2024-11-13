PHILIPPINES, November 13 - Press Release

November 11, 2024 Bong Go extends support to hundreds of impoverished residents in Samal Island The Malasakit Team of Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, along with the local government of the Island Garden City of Samal in Davao del Norte, continues to support members of the community's indigent sector to help uplift their lives and livelihood. Held at the Samal Island City College gym and Barangay San Isidro Gym on Saturday, November 9, a total of 700 beneficiaries received shirts, vitamins, masks, fans, basketballs, and volleyballs from Senator Go. Select recipients also received shoes, watches, and mobile phones. Meanwhile, through the collective efforts of Go and Councilor Aldwin Jumao-as, each qualified beneficiary received financial support from the government. Furthermore, Go, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography encouraged those with health issues to seek the services of the nearby Malasakit Centers located at Davao Regional Medical Center in Tagum City or at Southern Philippines Medical Center in Davao City. Republic Act No. 11463, also known as the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, for which Go was the principal sponsor and author in the Senate, led to the institutionalization of Malasakit Centers. These centers serve as one-stop shops offering medical assistance to those requiring it in partnership with the Department of Health (DOH), the Department of Social Welfare and Development, the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office. Currently, there are 166 Malasakit Centers, and according to DOH, the centers have helped over 15 million indigent patients nationwide. Additionally, the senator is the principal sponsor and one of the authors of the recently enacted RA 11959, or the Regional Specialty Centers Act. The law mandates the establishment of Regional Specialty Centers within existing DOH regional hospitals to bring specialized medical care closer to the people. "Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo 'yan kay Allah," underscored Go.

