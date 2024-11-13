PHILIPPINES, November 13 - Press Release

November 12, 2024 'Ilapit ang serbisyo medikal sa mga komunidad' — Bong Go supports Medical Transport Vehicle turnover for Bagac, Bataan Senator Christopher "Bong" Go's Malasakit Team participated in the turnover ceremony for Medical Transport Vehicle (MTV) and Orientation of Recipients for the Municipality of Bagac, Bataan, on Monday, November 11, emphasizing his commitment to improving healthcare access in the country. The event, held in the Department of Health Luzon Center for Health Development in San Fernando City, Pampanga, featured key officials, including Department of Health Central Luzon Director Corazon Flores. The MTV, secured through Go's efforts as vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, aims to strengthen the country's healthcare system, especially in remote communities where timely medical services are crucial. Go stressed the importance of quick emergency response saying, "In health emergencies, we cannot wait. Fast action is needed, and the ambulance ensures that patients get to the hospital promptly. Everything we do is for the safety of our citizens." As chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, Go has championed various healthcare initiatives and consistently advocated using the Malasakit Center as a one-stop shop for medical assistance programs. In his remarks, Go urged residents to avail of medical assistance from the Malasakit Centers at Bataan General Hospital and Medical Center in Balanga City and Mariveles Mental Wellness and General Hospital. Established by Go in 2018, the Malasakit Centers program aims to streamline obtaining medical assistance by consolidating various government agencies under one roof. The program was later institutionalized under Republic Act No. 11463, which Go principally sponsored and authored. To date, 166 operational centers have helped over 15 million Filipinos nationwide, according to the DOH. "Minsan lang tayo dadaan sa mundong ito. Kung ano pong kabutihan o tulong na pwede nating gawin sa ating kapwa ay gawin na natin ngayon dahil hindi na tayo babalik sa mundong ito," he concluded.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.