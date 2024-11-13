Staying Safe After a Windstorm

Windstorms can hit anytime in Oregon but are most common in the Fall and Spring. There are things people should do to stay safe after the howling winds have died down and the storm has passed. First, it's crucial to prioritize safety before diving into cleanup and repairs. Here's a comprehensive guide to help you stay safe and manage the aftermath of a windstorm effectively.

Assess Your Surroundings

Wait for official announcements that it’s safe to venture outside. Even after the wind stops, there may still be dangers like fallen power lines or unstable structures. Look for downed power lines, gas leaks, and broken glass. Avoid walking or driving through flooded areas.

Inspect Your Home

Inspect your home for any structural damage. Look for cracks in the walls, roof damage, or compromised foundations. If you suspect electrical damage, do not turn on the power until a professional has inspected your system. Fallen power lines should be reported to the authorities immediately. If you smell gas or hear a hissing sound, evacuate the area immediately and call your gas company from a safe location.

Safety Gear

Wear long sleeves, pants, and sturdy shoes to protect yourself from debris and sharp objects while cleaning up. Use gloves to handle debris and a mask to avoid inhaling dust or mold, especially in water-damaged areas.

Clearing Debris

Be cautious when removing fallen tree limbs or branches. They may be tangled with power lines or under tension. For large debris or hazardous conditions, consider hiring a professional cleanup service.

Water Safety

Follow local advisories regarding water safety. If there's a boil water advisory, boil tap water for at least one minute before drinking or using it. Standing water can contain harmful bacteria and hidden dangers. Avoid walking through it if possible.

Food Safety

If you lost power, check the temperature of your refrigerator and freezer. Discard any perishable items that have been above 40°F for more than two hours.

When in Doubt, Throw It Out: It’s better to be safe than sorry. If you're unsure whether something is safe to eat, discard it.

Mental Health

Experiencing a storm can be traumatic. Don’t hesitate to reach out to friends, family, or professional services for emotional support. Stay connected with your community. Local resources can provide assistance and support during the recovery process.

Insurance and Repairs

Take photos and videos of any damage for insurance purposes. This can help expedite the claims process. Be wary of unsolicited offers for repairs. Use licensed and insured contractors to ensure quality work and avoid fraud.

After a Windstorm

Taking the right steps can protect your family and home while ensuring a safer recovery process. By staying vigilant and prioritizing safety, you can manage the aftermath of the storm effectively and return to normalcy as soon as possible.