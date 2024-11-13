CHP arrests 64 suspects in first two weeks of San Bernardino surge operation

Recent data shows that San Bernardino’s violent crime rate is nearly double the statewide average, and its homicide rate is over three times the statewide average. San Bernardino’s vehicle theft rate remains one of the highest in the state. Local San Bernardino law enforcement also reports increased traffic and street violations, including sideshows, that put public safety at risk.

“We appreciate the recently formed partnership between the California Highway Patrol and the City of San Bernardino Police Department,” said Mayor Helen Tran, City of San Bernardino. “In just two weeks, this local and state collaboration has demonstrated successful results to make our community safer. We look forward to strengthening this effort to improve public safety for all residents and businesses in San Bernardino.”

The operation places additional CHP personnel in the city to help clamp down on property theft and violent crime, including gun violence. The CHP’s operation adds special law enforcement units on the ground and in the air — targeting sideshow activities and stolen vehicles.

“I am incredibly grateful for the dedication and hard work of our team and partners in this ongoing crime suppression operation,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. “Collaborating with the San Bernardino Police Department strengthens our efforts and makes a real difference in keeping the community safe. Together, we’re committed to protecting the public and ensuring a safer environment for everyone.”

The CHP is also providing the San Bernardino Police Department with additional investigative support to disrupt organized criminal activity and violent street gangs, get illegal guns off the street and help prevent gun violence. Below are some recent examples of the CHP’s work:

On Saturday, November 9, as a result of a CHP traffic stop, a CHP canine officer located a suspect who was a felon in possession of a loaded firearm and multiple illegal extended magazines. The suspect was charged with being a felon in possession of a loaded firearm and a felon in possession of ammunition.

On Saturday, November 9, the CHP worked with the San Bernardino Police Department to apprehend a suspect involved in a stabbing incident. The suspect was located and arrested with assistance from a CHP canine officer. The suspect was booked into San Bernardino County jail and was charged with robbery by the San Bernardino Police Department.

On Sunday, November 10, the CHP assisted local law enforcement to pursue and capture a suspect who allegedly committed a home invasion in Los Angeles. The pursuit concluded in San Bernardino, where the suspect was arrested and charged with felony evading.

Statewide law enforcement support

The San Bernardino operation builds on the CHP’s ongoing work with local law enforcement units through surges statewide, including in Oakland, San Francisco, and Bakersfield. Together, these operations have resulted in a total of more than 3,400 arrests, the recovery of more than 3,000 stolen vehicles, the seizure of more than 190 illegal firearms, and illicit drugs, including fentanyl, taken off the streets.

This also builds on the Governor’s efforts to assist local law enforcement directly through historic investments to address organized retail theft. Last year, Governor Newsom provided 55 local law enforcement agencies with more than $267 million to arrest and prosecute perpetrators of organized retail theft – leading to more than 10,000 arrests in just nine months. Additionally, through the CHP’s Organized Retail Theft Task Force, the state has arrested more than 3,200 suspects, recovered 880,276 stolen items worth over $46 million, and conducted 3,045 investigations.



Stronger enforcement. Serious penalties. Real consequences.

California has invested over $1.1 billion to fund resources and personnel to fight crime, help locals hire more police, and improve public safety since 2019. In 2023, as part of California’s Real Public Safety Plan, the Governor announced the largest-ever investment to combat organized retail crime in state history, an annual 310% increase in proactive operations targeting organized retail crime, and special operations across the state to fight crime and improve public safety.

This year, the Governor signed into law the most significant bipartisan legislation to crack down on property crime in modern California history. Building on the state’s robust laws and record public safety funding, these bipartisan bills establish tough new penalties for repeat offenders, provide additional tools for felony prosecutions, and crack down on serial shoplifters, retail thieves, and auto burglars. The Governor also signed into law a bipartisan package of bills to impose stricter penalties, increase accountability, and strengthen law enforcement’s ability to combat sideshows and deter illegal activities such as drifting, street racing, and blocking intersections.