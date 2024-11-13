New Mexico agencies announce $4.7M in beautification grants – State pushes ‘Breaking Bad Habits’ and showcase natural beauty

Department of Transportation ($2M) – ¿Que Linda? Beautification Initiative:

Fourteen local governments were awarded grants ranging from $95,000 to $200,000 to launch beautification programs. These efforts will cover litter reduction, community cleanups, and educational campaigns, with funding for a full-time program coordinator to oversee the initiatives.

Learn more: ¿Que Linda? | NMDOT

Tourism Department ($1M) – Clean and Beautiful Program:

The Tourism Department is distributing $1 million in grants to 67 entities, setting a department record for both participation and funding. This support will enable widespread beautification efforts, including litter cleanup events and community-led beautification projects across the state.

Details: New Mexico Tourism Department Clean and Beautiful.

Environment Department ($800K) – RAID Grants:

The New Mexico Environment Department awarded $800,000 to 15 local governments, including cities, counties and a Pueblo, for recycling and illegal dumping prevention. Key projects include tackling tire dumping and introducing food waste recycling bins a Las Cruces public schools.

Read more: RAID Grant Program.

‘Breaking Bad Habits’ Campaign:

In a unique twist, Gov. Lujan Grisham teamed up with Emmy Award-winning actor Bryan Cranston, reprising his iconic role as Walter White, to raise awareness about litter reduction. The campaign encourages all New Mexicans to ‘break bad habits’ and keep the state clean.

The campaign’s new website, www.breakingbadhabits.nm.gov, provides tools for residents to report litter, sign up for volunteer cleanup events, and get involved in beautification efforts. Additionally, Governor Lujan Grisham plans to advocate for expanded anti-litter and beautification programs in the upcoming 2025 legislative session.