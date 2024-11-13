Mayor Wu Launches "Youth Speaks Boston," A Youth Needs Assessment Survey

Today, Mayor Wu and the Office of Youth Engagement and Advancement (OYEA) announced the launch of Youth Speaks Boston, the first ever, citywide youth needs assessment focused on identifying gaps in resources or programming for individuals ages 14 to 25 during after school and after work hours. Today’s announcement marks the launch of the first phase of the assessment, an anonymous, online survey that is designed to gather valuable insights in to the needs and priorities of Boston's young residents. This will be followed by a second phase in early 2025 that will include structured, peer-led focus groups on topics that need further evaluation. Through Youth Speaks Boston, the City is reaffirming its commitment to understanding and responding to the voices of Boston's youth, with the goal of shaping future policies, programs, and resources for them.

“As we design the best supports for our kids, we want to hear directly from our city’s youth on what matters to them and where we could be doing better in providing services,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “By working with BPHC and some of Boston’s leading youth health organizations, we’re looking to identify how to best connect youth with opportunities after school that set them up for success.”

In a groundbreaking collaboration, OYEA partnered with Boston Children’s Hospital (BCH), the Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC), and CHANGE Lab at Northeastern University to develop this comprehensive survey. This survey is the first citywide youth needs assessment to align efforts across these major organizations, ensuring a unified, intentional approach to gathering and sharing ideas from young people across Boston’s neighborhoods. By working together, the group aims to create a comprehensive picture of youth needs, empowering Boston to address challenges and enhance support for the next generation.

The Youth Speaks Boston survey is open for responses now through January. The information collected will be used to develop a clearer picture of what young people in Boston are experiencing and what support they feel is most important during afterschool and evening hours. Questions will cover topics such as community and belonging, mental health and support, community events, programming, and transportation. The goal is to create a roadmap that will guide city investments and community partnerships to support youth programming, safety, health, and well-being.

"By partnering with Boston Children's Hospital, the Boston Public Health Commission, and the CHANGE Lab, we are combining expertise in youth development, community health, and community engagement," said Pedro Cruz, Executive Director of the Office of Youth Engagement and Advancement. "This data will provide a foundation for impactful changes that benefit Boston’s young people."

“I am grateful to Executive Director Cruz, the team at OYEA, and our partners for centering youth voices in our city’s approach to planning and resource allocation,” said José F. Massó, Chief of Human Services. “The feedback we gather through this process will feed directly into decisions about funding, program development and policy change.”

Youth Speaks Boston online survey is available in multiple languages to ensure accessibility for all of Boston’s diverse communities. Young people can access the survey through boston.gov/youthspeaks or through a QR code on promotional materials at libraries, BCYF centers, and other municipal buildings. Once the survey closes in January 2025, a thorough analysis will be conducted in collaboration with the City’s research partners. In February 2025, members of the Mayor's Youth Council will use preliminary findings to structure peer-to-peer focus groups for qualitative data collection across the City. A detailed report outlining key findings and recommendations will be shared publicly in early 2025, along with plans for actionable next steps.

“Boston Children’s is pleased to support the Mayor’s Office in conducting the Youth Needs Assessment Survey,” said Shari Nethersole, MD, Boston Children’s Vice President for Community Health and Engagement. “This survey will allow us to gather in-depth information about the city’s youth and what is most important in their lives. We look forward to reviewing the results which will inform and lead to more innovative, effective programming for youth and families.”

“The CHANGE lab is honored to partner with OYEA and the Mayor’s office to learn about youth, from youth,” said Idia Binitie Thurston, PhD, Professor and Director of the CHANGE lab at Northeastern University. “Youth Speaks Boston is timely given the rising rates of youth loneliness and mental health concerns. Our wide-reaching coalition of partners are working together to shine a light on youth whose voices are often overlooked. By working collaboratively, we are amplifying each other’s efforts and filling critical knowledge gaps in order to gain a more inclusive and accurate understanding of what youth in our city need to thrive. ”

Input from the Youth Speaks Boston survey will also be used for public health planning to improve health outcomes among youth and young adults. The Boston Community Health Collaborative, which is facilitated by the Boston Public Health Commission and convenes City departments, public health groups, healthcare institutions, community based organizations, and Boston residents, will use the findings in alignment with the citywide Boston 2024 Community Health Assessment Survey, which is also accepting responses from Boston residents ages 14 and up.

“It’s important for all Boston residents to fill out these surveys to ensure your voice is heard and included in shaping the health of Boston,” said Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, Commissioner of Public Health for the City of Boston. “This is how public health and healthcare institutions in Boston understand your needs and determine health goals and funding to create a healthier Boston for all.”

The City of Boston asks community partners and leaders to share this opportunity broadly to ensure all young people’s voices are heard through this initiative. For more information about the Youth Speaks Boston survey or how to participate, please visit boston.gov/oyea or contact the Office of Youth Engagement and Advancement at oyea@boston.gov.

About the Partners

Boston Children’s Hospital is a leader in pediatric health and well-being, committed to ensuring children and teens across the city have access to quality care and resources.

Boston Public Health Commission is the country’s oldest health department and works in partnership with communities to protect and promote the health and well-being of all Boston residents, especially those impacted by racism and systemic inequities.

The CHANGE Lab at Northeastern University in the Institute for Health Equity and Social Justice Research tackles health inequities using data-driven research and lived experience voices to drive meaningful change in communities, with a particular emphasis on youth and urban settings.