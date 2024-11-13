Shapiro Administration Invests $5 Million to Support Major Sporting Events in Pennsylvania, Boost Tourism Industry

Governor Shapiro’s Administration is investing in the Commonwealth’s $76 billion tourism industry to support good-paying jobs, boost the economy, and attract more visitors to Pennsylvania.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger announced a $5 million investment in eleven major sporting events across the Commonwealth through DCED’s Sports Marketing and Tourism Program. Expected to bring an estimated $240.2 million into Pennsylvania’s economy, the grants are helping attract more visitors to Pennsylvania and supporting major events like the 2025 Men’s U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club in Allegheny County, the 2025 Little League World Series and Major League Baseball Draft Game in Lycoming County, and the 2026 Major League Baseball All Star Game in Philadelphia.

The Sports Marketing and Tourism Program was created to attract high-quality, amateur, and professional sporting and e-sports events to Pennsylvania. The program capitalizes on the influx of tourism that comes with hosting a major national or international event, which can increase sales for both large and small businesses in the surrounding area and in turn boost the regional economy.

“Over the next couple of years, our Commonwealth is going to host some of the biggest and best sporting events in the world – and folks will see why Pennsylvania has the greatest fans, franchises, and sports,” said Governor Josh Shapiro. “The Commonwealth is ready to do our part to ensure the millions who visit Pennsylvania have a great time – and come back many more times in the future. Here in Pennsylvania, we have it all – from top tier sports and events, award-winning restaurants, incredible hikes and state parks, and the most important historic sites in the country that tell the story of our shared history. Pennsylvania is truly the Great American Getaway and I look forward to sharing all our Commonwealth has to offer with people from around the world.”

“Governor Shapiro understands that these major sporting events are powerful economic drivers for the travel and tourism industry and investing in them creates opportunities for businesses and workers across the Commonwealth,” said Secretary Siger. “With 72 million people within a four-hour drive of Pennsylvania, our investments in top tier sporting events in the coming years will generate a significant boost for our regional and statewide economies.”

The Sports Marketing and Tourism Program is investing in 2024, 2025, and 2026 events:

Allegheny County: $1,000,000 to the United States Golf Association in support of the 2025 Men’s U.S. Open in Allegheny County. The tournament will create or support 578 jobs and inject an estimated $77.4 million into the southwestern regional and statewide economy.

to the United States Golf Association in support of the 2025 Men’s U.S. Open in Allegheny County. The tournament will create or support 578 jobs and inject an estimated $77.4 million into the southwestern regional and statewide economy. Centre County: $93,055 to the Happy Valley Adventure Bureau in support of the 2024 IRONMAN 70.3 Triathlon Series in Centre County. The August 2024 event injected an estimated $4,767,907 into the economy.

to the Happy Valley Adventure Bureau in support of the 2024 IRONMAN 70.3 Triathlon Series in Centre County. The August 2024 event injected an estimated $4,767,907 into the economy. Dauphin County: $76,945 to the Hershey Figure Skating Club in support of the 2025 Eastern Sectional Synchronized Skating Championship in Dauphin County. The event will create and support 879 jobs and inject an estimated $2,358,478 into the southcentral Pennsylvania economy.

to the Hershey Figure Skating Club in support of the 2025 Eastern Sectional Synchronized Skating Championship in Dauphin County. The event will create and support 879 jobs and inject an estimated $2,358,478 into the southcentral Pennsylvania economy. Delaware County: $900,000 to the PGA of America in support of the 2026 PGA Championship in Delaware County. The championship will create and support 1,000 jobs and bring an estimated $8,000,000 in revenue to the Commonwealth.

to the PGA of America in support of the 2026 PGA Championship in Delaware County. The championship will create and support 1,000 jobs and bring an estimated $8,000,000 in revenue to the Commonwealth. Erie County: $45,000 to the Erie Area Convention & Visitors Bureau in support of the 2024 Major League Fishing (MLF) tournament. Held in August 2024, the tournament brought an estimated $119,237 in revenue to northwestern Pennsylvania.

to the Erie Area Convention & Visitors Bureau in support of the 2024 Major League Fishing (MLF) tournament. Held in August 2024, the tournament brought an estimated $119,237 in revenue to northwestern Pennsylvania. Lehigh County: $25,000 to the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs in support of the 2025 three-night appearance by the Savannah Bananas in Lehigh County. The event will support 250 jobs and add an estimated $255,150 into the Lehigh Valley economy. $80,000 to BDH Development/PPL Center in support of the 2025 NCAA Men’s Ice Hockey Regionals in Lehigh County. The regional tournament will create or support 200 jobs and pump an estimated $2,916,384 into the local and statewide economy.

to the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs in support of the 2025 three-night appearance by the Savannah Bananas in Lehigh County. The event will support 250 jobs and add an estimated $255,150 into the Lehigh Valley economy. Lycoming County: $750,000 to the City of Williamsport in support of the 2025 Little League World Series and Major League Baseball Draft Game. The annual event supports 2,078 jobs and brings an estimated $2,249,427 into the northcentral Pennsylvania economy.

to the City of Williamsport in support of the 2025 Little League World Series and Major League Baseball Draft Game. The annual event supports 2,078 jobs and brings an estimated $2,249,427 into the northcentral Pennsylvania economy. Monroe County: $250,000 to the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau in support of the NASCAR Cup Series in Monroe County. The July 2024 racing series supported 2,752 full and part-time jobs and brought an estimated $100 million into the regional and statewide economy.

to the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau in support of the NASCAR Cup Series in Monroe County. The July 2024 racing series supported 2,752 full and part-time jobs and brought an estimated $100 million into the regional and statewide economy. Montgomery County: $30,000 to the Narberth Ambulance Volunteer Medical Service Corps to sponsor the 2024 US Cycling Ardmore Rock-n-Ride Bicycle Race and Music Festival. The August 2024 event supported 200 jobs and brought an estimated $120,000 in revenue to Montgomery County and the surrounding area.

to the Narberth Ambulance Volunteer Medical Service Corps to sponsor the 2024 US Cycling Ardmore Rock-n-Ride Bicycle Race and Music Festival. The August 2024 event supported 200 jobs and brought an estimated $120,000 in revenue to Montgomery County and the surrounding area. Philadelphia County: $1,750,000 to the Philadelphia Phillies in support of the 2026 Major League Baseball All Star Game in Philadelphia County. The national event will create and support 11,877 jobs and generate an estimated $42,000,000 for the Philadelphia region and statewide economy.

Tourism is a key piece of Governor Shapiro’s Economic Development Strategy, generating $76 billion and supporting more than 486,000 jobs a year in Pennsylvania. In September 2023, DCED announced an investment of $5 million in a previous round of Sports Marketing and Tourism Program approvals.

“On race weekend, Long Pond turns into the 3rd largest city in Pennsylvania. It’s a testament to the staying power NASCAR and Pocono Raceway has throughout generations of fans,” said Chris Barrett, President and CEO of Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau. “This investment from DCED will strengthen the Pocono Mountains’ economic position through direct and indirect spending and has real potential to create Pocono race fans for life.”

“We are grateful to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for their support and to the Governor’s Administration for fostering a program that attracts and invests in premier sporting events like the 2026 PGA Championship,” said Ryan Ogle, Championship Director for the PGA of America. “The PGA Championship’s highly-anticipated return to Delaware County will feature the strongest field in golf and is set to generate an economic impact of $130,000,000 for the region. This collaboration reinforces the Championship’s value to both the sport and the local economy.”

The 2024-25 bipartisan budget delivers on the Governor’s key priorities to make Pennsylvania more competitive economically, including $15 million for tourism marketing to boost our economy, attract more visitors, and support good-paying jobs — building on the Governor’s launch of the Great American Getaway brand to encourage tens of millions within a few hours’ drive to visit Pennsylvania

Read more about Pennsylvania’s first Economic Development Strategy in 20 years and how Governor Shapiro’s budget will create economic opportunity for all Pennsylvanians.

