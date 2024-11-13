US-DEF product release 20241115-EIN-01

US-DEF Branded Loyalty US-DEF Pallets Ready to Ship Dynamic & Patriotic US-DEF in Recycled Materials

Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) for Patriotic Socially Responsible Americans

DALLAS-FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- US-DEF is made in America for Americans. The product and company are Texas born and bred. US-DEF is a patriotic brand of diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) which stands out above all others. The company supports the U.S. Armed Services and service veterans and its employees volunteer and actively participate in their communities.

The US-DEF dynamic packaging jumps off the shelf and drives sales through customer loyalty and product quality. It is a sure winner at truck stops, gas stations, convenience stores, grocery stores, automotive parts stores, and other retail store locations. Everyone can easily recognize the US-DEF brand. Because of this, service stations and fleet operators will want US-DEF as their in-house brand of DEF.

US-DEF is available for the diesel driving public, commercial fleets, industrial applications, off-road equipment, data centers and power generator systems. It is conveniently boxed and packed in 2.5-gallon jugs from recycled materials for socially responsible Americans. It is ready for fast sales and easy to use with its own spout.

US-DEF is licensed by the American Petroleum Institute (API), and competitively priced with the consumers in mind. US-DEF offers a superior value proposition. US-DEF is 32.5% Urea and 67.5% deionized water (Level III water). It has been tested by Dallas Labs and certified ISO 22241 compliant by Keystone Materials Testing. US-DEF is also available in 55-gallon poly drums and 330-gallon poly totes with metal frames. Average lead time for FOB shipments by the pallet and truckload is five days.

About US-DEF, Inc. US-DEF was formed to launch the US-DEF and related brands. It is part of the Ayr Data, Inc. family of Texas corporations whose experienced and talented executives have decades of transportation, fleet management, communications, and DEF experience combined. Packaged US-DEF is available for retail buyers and wholesalers through the RangeMe_Buyer’s_Platform. Buyers for industrial/commercial fleet operations may contact sales@US-DEF.com. www.US-DEF.com

