Creating Jobs and Economic Opportunity: Governor Shapiro Announces $2 Million Investment in York County’s Joseph Machine Company to Create Local Jobs and Grow Pennsylvania’s Manufacturing Sector

Governor Shapiro’s economic development strategy is driving growth in Pennsylvania, creating local jobs, and positioning the Commonwealth as a national leader in manufacturing

The grant will support the company’s 150,000-square-foot expansion, creating 35 immediate highly-skilled jobs with the potential for up to 150 new positions in the next several years

Dillsburg, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro and Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger visited and toured Joseph Machine Company in York County, where the Governor announced a $2 million investment in Pennsylvania’s manufacturing sector through the Commonwealth’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP).

This investment is a critical component of the Shapiro Administration’s broader Economic Development Strategy, aimed at revitalizing manufacturing, creating jobs, and strengthening Pennsylvania’s economic competitiveness.

“Pennsylvania companies are building the future — the folks at Joseph Machine Company are yet another example of the innovation, growth, and success happening right here in York County thanks to the hard work of highly skilled Pennsylvania workers and top of the line Pennsylvania suppliers,” said Governor Shapiro. “I’m proud to invest in their growth and help create as many as 150 manufacturing jobs here in Dillsburg. My Administration is focused on getting stuff done and putting points on the board for the good people of Pennsylvania — and my Administration is going to keep working to create more economic opportunity in our Commonwealth.”

This RACP grant will support Joseph Machine Company’s planned expansion, including a 150,000-square-foot addition to its current facility in Dillsburg. The project is expected to create 35 highly-skilled permanent jobs immediately, with the potential for up to 150 new positions upon completion of the full expansion. This expansion not only strengthens Pennsylvania’s manufacturing sector but also aligns with Governor Shapiro’s commitment to supporting sustainable, family-sustaining jobs across the Commonwealth.

“As a family-owned business, we’re able to invest in the future we envision. At Joseph, we’ve consistently invested in our people, processes, and technology, averaging 20 percent growth for over 15 years,” said Anthony Pigliacampo, CEO, Joseph Machine Company. “The RACP funding will help us scale even further — allowing us to expand our facility, take on larger automation projects, and add new capabilities that benefit not just Joseph, but the entire Pennsylvania manufacturing ecosystem, advancing our mission to empower U.S.-based manufacturers.”

Founded over 30 years ago, Joseph Machine Company is a leader in custom machinery manufacturing, serving industries such as automotive, aerospace, energy, and renewable power. With a commitment to job creation, family-sustaining wages, and community partnerships, Joseph Machine has become a key player in Pennsylvania’s manufacturing landscape. Through this expansion, the company will double its module assembly capacity and enhance its module reliability center to meet rising demand, supporting local suppliers across Southcentral Pennsylvania. Currently employing 119 people, the company has seen steady growth, adding 39 positions in the past year alone.

“Joseph Machine is a team of talented individuals who share common goals and core values. This company gave me the freedom to innovate and see my ideas turn into real products that make a tangible difference for our customers,” said Tom Vajdic, Director of Sales & Marketing, Joseph Machine Company. “In my time here over 23 years, I’ve had the privilege to work with leading industry partners, helping to shape the future across a variety of sectors. From window and door manufacturers in the housing market to electric vehicle makers and data centers, our reach is broad, and our impact is meaningful.”

The economic impact of this project extends beyond direct job creation. In addition to boosting local manufacturing, the expansion supports dozens of Pennsylvania-based suppliers, with JMC sourcing 60 percent of its materials from over 150 Pennsylvania companies. The company’s growth will also create downstream job opportunities among its regional supplier network and local manufacturers.

“This investment will drive JMC’s expansion forward, doubling their workforce with the full build-out, leveraging nearly $11 million in private investment, and strengthening our manufacturing industry here in York County,” said Kevin Schreiber, President & CEO, York County Economic Alliance. “It’s yet another sign that Pennsylvania is open for business, and this Administration is committed to our economic competitiveness plan — creating new careers, expanding industries, and ensuring manufacturing in Pennsylvania continues to grow right here at home.”

The RACP grant is part of a larger $600 million commitment by the Shapiro Administration to over 400 projects that fuel economic development across the Commonwealth. In line with Governor Shapiro’s Economic Development Strategy, the Administration has focused on five key industries — manufacturing, agriculture, energy, life sciences, and technology — to drive Pennsylvania’s growth.

“Manufacturing is key to our economy and our identity across Pennsylvania, and our goal is to outcompete other states and plant a flag that Pennsylvania manufacturing is open for business,” said DCED Secretary Siger. “The Shapiro Administration is using its resources to support companies like Joseph Machine as they grow, create jobs, and further cement the Commonwealth’s status as a manufacturing leader.”

Since taking office, the Shapiro Administration has secured over $3 billion in private sector investments, delivering on a 2024-25 bipartisan budget that supports the Governor’s key priorities for a competitive Pennsylvania economy. This budget includes:

$500 million for site development , including $400 million for the PA SITES (Pennsylvania Strategic Investments to Enhance Sites) program, supporting projects that create jobs and drive economic growth.

, including $400 million for the PA SITES (Pennsylvania Strategic Investments to Enhance Sites) program, supporting projects that create jobs and drive economic growth. $20 million for the Main Street Matters program to revitalize small businesses and commercial corridors, the backbone of Pennsylvania communities.

to revitalize small businesses and commercial corridors, the backbone of Pennsylvania communities. $15 million for tourism marketing to attract visitors, support local economies, and promote Pennsylvania’s Great American Getaway brand.

Read more about how this plan and the Governor’s budget will create economic opportunity for all Pennsylvanians.

